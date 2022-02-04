Sonoma County parents eagerly awaiting COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5

To track coronavirus cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world, go here .

For information about how to schedule a vaccine in Sonoma County, go here .

Bobbi O’Sullivan was on the phone Wednesday morning, her youngest two sons making a minor commotion in the background as she explained her eagerness to get them vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Her older boys, 14 and 15, are about to get their second doses. But that protection isn’t yet available to Kekoa, 4, and Kameron, 2. That was just fine with Kekoa, O’Sullivan was saying. He’d told her he didn’t want a shot.

A small voice piped up off-speaker.

“The 4-year-old has notified me he does want the vaccine,” O’Sullivan reported.

Bobbi O'Sullivan plays with her youngest son, Kameron, 2, at their apartment complex playground in Petaluma on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. O'Sullivan is looking forward to having her young children vaccinated against COVID-19 following FDA approval. (Christopher Chung / The Press Democrat)

It can’t come soon enough for her family. Kameron has a rare blood disorder, thalassemia, that causes anemia and fatigue and can leave a person at especially high risk to the ravages of COVID-19. His vulnerability has triggered significant anxiety among his parents — to the extent that Michael O’Sullivan quit his job as a Safeway baker after the boy was diagnosed last summer, fearing the supermarket environment presented too much exposure.

They may soon get the peace of mind they are seeking. Pfizer and BioNTech, the pharmaceutical companies that teamed up on the first coronavirus vaccine marketed in the United States, submitted clinical data to the federal Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday, the first step in getting the product authorized for emergency use on children under the age of 5.

That data is mixed. Two doses failed to produce a robust immune response among children 2 to 4 years old; researchers are exploring the possibility of a three-dose regimen for that age group. Federal regulators pressed Pfizer and BioNTech to move forward on authorization anyway, because the vaccine had better results for kids between 6 months and 2 years.

The process is likely to follow the same steps as previous expansions of eligibility. An FDA advisory panel is scheduled to vote on authorization Feb. 15. If it votes yes, odds are good it will proceed to full FDA authorization, then get seals of approval from a CDC advisory panel, CDC Director Rochelle Wolensky, the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup, the state of California and, finally, county health officers.

If all goes smoothly, tykes in Sonoma County could be eligible for coronavirus vaccinations by the end of February or early March.

Bobbi O'Sullivan plays with two of her children, Kameron, 2, bottom, and Kekoa, 4, at their apartment complex playground in Petaluma on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. O'Sullivan is looking forward to having her young children vaccinated against COVID-19 following FDA approval. (Christopher Chung / The Press Democrat)

That’s a bit too late to shield Marcus Mickel from the virus. At the age of 1, he became one of the county’s youngest infected residents in January. Marcus had a runny nose and bad cough, and was generally listless for a couple days, said his mother, Amy Mickel. By the time the baby tested positive, he was headed toward recovery.

The Mickels, who live in Santa Rosa, have two other sons, ages 6 and 4. The older boy, Sami, is fully vaccinated. Marcus and the middle son, Jacob, probably will be fairly soon.

“It seems like it will definitely be a requirement for next school year,” Amy Mickel said. “So it’ll be happening anyway. They already get other vaccines. They got flu shots. I don’t see the hesitation. As soon as we do this, we can get past this nonsense and get back with our normal lives.”

Still, the Mickels haven’t been overly concerned about COVID. Jacob attends preschool. And while the family has dialed things back during the recent spike in transmissions related to the omicron variant, they have generally made an effort to schedule activities during the pandemic. For Amy and her husband, Maurice, the perceived benefits are mostly pragmatic, primarily related to school attendance.

“I’m not super worried about the virus itself,” Amy Mickel said. “If they get it, it will probably be like a cold. Their chance of being in the hospital is very low.”

Not all parents are as relaxed. And there is evidence to back up their concerns.

For more than a year and a half, the SARS-CoV-2 virus mostly ignored the very young. Omicron is different. Children made up 22.8% of total cases in the U.S. for the week that ended Jan. 27. Kids under 5 have logged a total of 2,790 coronavirus cases in Sonoma County, which is about 4% of all cases here — only a shade below their share of the overall population.