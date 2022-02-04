Subscribe

Sonoma County parents eagerly awaiting COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5

PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 4, 2022, 6:59AM
Bobbi O’Sullivan was on the phone Wednesday morning, her youngest two sons making a minor commotion in the background as she explained her eagerness to get them vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Her older boys, 14 and 15, are about to get their second doses. But that protection isn’t yet available to Kekoa, 4, and Kameron, 2. That was just fine with Kekoa, O’Sullivan was saying. He’d told her he didn’t want a shot.

A small voice piped up off-speaker.

“The 4-year-old has notified me he does want the vaccine,” O’Sullivan reported.

Bobbi O'Sullivan plays with her youngest son, Kameron, 2, at their apartment complex playground in Petaluma on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. O'Sullivan is looking forward to having her young children vaccinated against COVID-19 following FDA approval. (Christopher Chung / The Press Democrat)
Bobbi O'Sullivan plays with her youngest son, Kameron, 2, at their apartment complex playground in Petaluma on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. O'Sullivan is looking forward to having her young children vaccinated against COVID-19 following FDA approval. (Christopher Chung / The Press Democrat)

It can’t come soon enough for her family. Kameron has a rare blood disorder, thalassemia, that causes anemia and fatigue and can leave a person at especially high risk to the ravages of COVID-19. His vulnerability has triggered significant anxiety among his parents — to the extent that Michael O’Sullivan quit his job as a Safeway baker after the boy was diagnosed last summer, fearing the supermarket environment presented too much exposure.

They may soon get the peace of mind they are seeking. Pfizer and BioNTech, the pharmaceutical companies that teamed up on the first coronavirus vaccine marketed in the United States, submitted clinical data to the federal Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday, the first step in getting the product authorized for emergency use on children under the age of 5.

That data is mixed. Two doses failed to produce a robust immune response among children 2 to 4 years old; researchers are exploring the possibility of a three-dose regimen for that age group. Federal regulators pressed Pfizer and BioNTech to move forward on authorization anyway, because the vaccine had better results for kids between 6 months and 2 years.

The process is likely to follow the same steps as previous expansions of eligibility. An FDA advisory panel is scheduled to vote on authorization Feb. 15. If it votes yes, odds are good it will proceed to full FDA authorization, then get seals of approval from a CDC advisory panel, CDC Director Rochelle Wolensky, the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup, the state of California and, finally, county health officers.

If all goes smoothly, tykes in Sonoma County could be eligible for coronavirus vaccinations by the end of February or early March.

Bobbi O'Sullivan plays with two of her children, Kameron, 2, bottom, and Kekoa, 4, at their apartment complex playground in Petaluma on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. O'Sullivan is looking forward to having her young children vaccinated against COVID-19 following FDA approval. (Christopher Chung / The Press Democrat)
Bobbi O'Sullivan plays with two of her children, Kameron, 2, bottom, and Kekoa, 4, at their apartment complex playground in Petaluma on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. O'Sullivan is looking forward to having her young children vaccinated against COVID-19 following FDA approval. (Christopher Chung / The Press Democrat)

That’s a bit too late to shield Marcus Mickel from the virus. At the age of 1, he became one of the county’s youngest infected residents in January. Marcus had a runny nose and bad cough, and was generally listless for a couple days, said his mother, Amy Mickel. By the time the baby tested positive, he was headed toward recovery.

The Mickels, who live in Santa Rosa, have two other sons, ages 6 and 4. The older boy, Sami, is fully vaccinated. Marcus and the middle son, Jacob, probably will be fairly soon.

“It seems like it will definitely be a requirement for next school year,” Amy Mickel said. “So it’ll be happening anyway. They already get other vaccines. They got flu shots. I don’t see the hesitation. As soon as we do this, we can get past this nonsense and get back with our normal lives.”

Still, the Mickels haven’t been overly concerned about COVID. Jacob attends preschool. And while the family has dialed things back during the recent spike in transmissions related to the omicron variant, they have generally made an effort to schedule activities during the pandemic. For Amy and her husband, Maurice, the perceived benefits are mostly pragmatic, primarily related to school attendance.

“I’m not super worried about the virus itself,” Amy Mickel said. “If they get it, it will probably be like a cold. Their chance of being in the hospital is very low.”

Not all parents are as relaxed. And there is evidence to back up their concerns.

For more than a year and a half, the SARS-CoV-2 virus mostly ignored the very young. Omicron is different. Children made up 22.8% of total cases in the U.S. for the week that ended Jan. 27. Kids under 5 have logged a total of 2,790 coronavirus cases in Sonoma County, which is about 4% of all cases here — only a shade below their share of the overall population.

Tricia and Alex Thompson of Santa Rosa are well versed in the medical data. Alex is a critical care transport nurse in Mendocino County, a job that has health implications for the couple’s two young daughters, 2-year-old Zoey and 10-month-old Amelia.

“He deals with COVID patients all the time,” Tricia Thompson said. “It’s constant exposure. The girls haven’t been able to go to preschool or to day care. We want to keep them safe, and also everyone else. We’re excited to give them the same protection everyone else has.”

Expansion of Pfizer eligibility would open some doors for this household.

“For us, it would mean Zoey would get to go to preschool, and we’d feel more comfortable taking her to the library or the park,” Thompson said. “She hasn’t been able to do a lot activities we got to do at her age.”

The girls have grandparents in Wyoming and an uncle in Texas. Once they’re vaccinated, Thompson said, the family will feel more comfortable traveling. During this recent surge, the Thompsons have paused play dates all together.

Tricia acknowledges it has probably weighed more heavily on her than on her daughters, who don’t know a world that’s different.

“It has been the hardest two years of my life as a new mom in near-isolation,” she said.

It has been a time of tremendous strain for Bobbi O’Sullivan, too. If Kameron were to catch the coronavirus, she said, it could prove fatal. So she and her husband have kept 4-year-old Kekoa out of preschool, and have even considered home schooling their older boys. A couple doses of Pfizer-BioNTech would help.

Michael O'Sullivan plays with his young boys, Kameron, 2, and Kekoa, 4, at their apartment complex playground in Petaluma on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. O'Sullivan is looking forward to having his young children vaccinated against COVID-19 following FDA approval. (Christopher Chung / The Press Democrat)
Michael O'Sullivan plays with his young boys, Kameron, 2, and Kekoa, 4, at their apartment complex playground in Petaluma on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. O'Sullivan is looking forward to having his young children vaccinated against COVID-19 following FDA approval. (Christopher Chung / The Press Democrat)

“Omicron scares me,” Bobbi said. “We’ll be able to go out more. It will just allow us to be a little more relaxed, and not living in fear.”

When the FDA approved the use of Pfizer for 12-15-year-olds last May, the O’Sullivans did not leap at the opportunity. They weren’t alone. In fact, as of Wednesday, county vaccination rates for minors — 73.6% for 12-15, 44.3% for 5-11 — lagged behind older age cohorts.

“At first, I’m not gonna lie, I was on the fence about it,” Bobbi O’Sullivan said. “Because it was so new. Then I thought about it, and I did my own research. At one point, the vaccines we’re taking for school now were new, too.”

So her teenagers got shots right around the New Year. And her younger ones will get theirs, too, when California says they can.

“As long as it can prevent me and my children from being ill and in the hospital, I’m definitely for it,” O’Sullivan said.

You can reach Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Skinny_Post.

