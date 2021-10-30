Sonoma County parents react to kids gaining vaccine eligibility

The FDA’s approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for 5- to 11-year-old children Friday means that somewhere around 37,000 young Sonoma County residents will soon have access to an immunization many doctors and public officials believe is crucial for the health of the community.

As usual these days, local opinion was divided.

“I am extremely excited for the vaccines for my kids,” said Kristi Selby, a Windsor mom with 7- and 9-year-olds. “I’m a nurse, and for almost two years I have had to live in fear that I am going to bring something home to my family.”

Selby and her husband have both been vaccinated for some time. They’re more than ready for the kids — everyone’s kids — to join them.

“I’m tired of the modified quarantines at school. I want life to go back to normal without masks, without 6 feet apart,” Selby said. “This is the best way.”

Some parents aren’t nearly as enthusiastic about FDA approval. Kristina Blocher, the mother of 9- and 11-year-old boys who attend school in the Rohnert Park/Cotati system, doesn’t believe the COVID vaccine is appropriate for kids.

“I haven’t seen a lot of cases in children,” she said. “And this vaccination is so new. We don’t know if there will be side effects down the road.”

Blocher said it disturbs her to know the state of California plans to mandate coronavirus vaccinations for children at all of its campuses, probably next fall. “Yes, it does,” she said. “I feel like it’s our bodies, and our choices.”

Dr. Heather Iezza, a pediatrician in Providence St. Joseph’s Doyle Park office, has been hearing concerns like that for months.

“I spend probably one-third if not one-half of every visit talking about the vaccine, or the disease and its implications,” Iezza said. “As I tell parents, the emotional toll our community (of patients) has suffered over the last 19 months is greater than for any age group. From not being able to go to school, to worrying about getting their grandparents sick. To give them the same freedom the rest of us have enjoyed will be wonderful.”

Iezza has more than professional interest. She has children aged 6 and 9, as well as a middle schooler who is already vaccinated. Providence plans to begin vaccinating kids in the 5-11 age range starting the second week of November, Iezza said, and will staff clinics to help make it happen.

Rebecca Harker of Rohnert Park might not sign up for one of those clinics right away. She’s vaccinated, and so is her husband. But her 12-year-old is not, and she wants to monitor the Pfizer rollout for a while before bringing in her 9- and 10-year-olds.

“We’re leaning toward it,” said Harker, whose little ones were also hunting candy downtown. “We just want to wait it out a little bit.”

If and when that happens, she’ll worry about how to sell her kids on getting shots.

“They hate them,” Harker said. “So I don’t know how that’ll go.”

