Sonoma County patients criticize Providence’s aggressive collection of medical bills
Their job was to get as much money as quickly as possible from the people receiving medical care in the emergency department at Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.
Until about a year ago, patient registration staff at the North Bay’s largest hospital were regularly ranked according to who brought in the most cash from their patients, whether those patients had private insurance, were on Medi-Cal or had little money at all, according to an internal score card obtained by The Press Democrat.
Even now, the highest producers receive gift cards for their performance, according to a former Providence employee.
“I was the one asking for money every day. Every day,” said Taylor Davison, who until last year worked in Memorial’s emergency room. “We were ranked every month — based off the hours we worked — on how much money we collected in copays broken down by the hour.”
The emergency department’s patient registration staff receive an email from their supervisor each month detailing how much money in copays and cost-sharing each employee had secured from patients, Davison said. They were told to ask patients repeatedly for money, she said.
The practice was “ugly” and inappropriate for emergency room patients, she said.
“We were supposed to go in as soon as the doctor left the room,” she said. “We couldn't legally go in there and ask you anything until the doctor had seen the patient. So we would literally go as soon as the doctor left the room. We would come in, verify all their information, update everything on their account and then ask them for money.”
The new details on practices at Providence, one of the nation’s largest health care systems and Sonoma County’s dominant hospital operator, come in the wake of a critical New York Times report that detailed how the nonprofit system used aggressive tactics to induce payment even from low-income patients who qualified for free care under government health programs.
The Times report, published last week, found Providence paid millions of dollars to a consulting firm to come up with a strategy to maximize collections from patients. Some former Providence employees described the strategies as predatory and said they were sued at inopportune moments during hospital visits.
Staff were expected to repeatedly ask for payment and collect whatever they could, the Times reported.
Davison, who was quoted in the article, told The Press Democrat the monthly employee rankings — which were not disclosed in the New York Times report — were particularly troubling for her. She said she quickly lost the stomach for collections work and quit last summer.
Providence, in response, said it has since revised, reviewed and improved many of its collections practices.
Melissa Tizon, a national company spokeswoman, said in an email that “any productivity worksheets that are in use today are not to incentivize practices inconsistent with our values.”
Tizon said the spreadsheet provided by Davison was three years old. But Davison said that when she left a year ago, the rankings were still being done.
Providence took over Memorial Hospital, Sonoma County’s primary trauma care facility, as well as Queen of the Valley Hospital in Napa, in a 2016 merger with St. Joseph Health. It also controls, through a subsidiary, the hospitals in Healdsburg and Petaluma after voters handed over public ownership of the financially struggling sites in two 2020 elections.
Tizon said Providence prioritizes serving those in need, regardless of their ability to pay. That philosophy is central to the system’s mission, she said, adding that staff are instructed to inform patients about the availability of financial assistance in a number of ways. Financial counselors are also available to assist patients with the process.
But several recent Providence patients shared stories with The Press Democrat that echo the New York Times findings.
$50? $5? 50¢?
The pain Bill Harmon experienced in his chest on Monday, Sept. 19 made him fear for his life. The 62-year-old Monte Rio resident had just spent most of June at Memorial Hospital recovering from double bypass open heart surgery.
Now, he thought he might be suffering a heart attack.
Harmon’s wife called 911 and shortly after 10 p.m., he was in an ambulance headed for Memorial’s emergency department.
Though he spent 14 hours waiting to be admitted, Harmon said the care he received from Memorial’s medical staff was top-notch, as was the earlier care he received from doctors, nurses and medical techs in the cardiac department during his surgery in June.
