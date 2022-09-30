Harmon said he was lying in a small room in the back of the emergency department early Tuesday morning, Sept. 20, hooked up to monitors. He said he was waiting to be admitted for observation by a cardiologist, when a staffer came into his room seeking payment.

“He goes, ‘You have a copay due, would you be willing to pay it today?’ I go, ‘No, I don't have my wallet, I don't have a driver’s license, I don’t have nothing.’

“They took me from my house by ambulance and I'm wearing sweatpants and a T-shirt and slippers. He said to me — after I told him I had nothing with me, not my checkbook, no cash, nothing — he goes, ‘$50? $5? 50 cents?’”

Harmon said he became angry and, using an expletive, told the employee to get out. About an hour later, another employee came in and reminded him of his copay.

Tizon, who is vice president of communications at Providence, said she could not comment on Harmon’s experience at Memorial because of patient privacy laws. She said Providence strives to ensure its staff are always interacting with patients compassionately and respectfully, as well as at the appropriate time.

“The interaction you describe is not consistent with our practices or values,” she said.

Charity care or bottom-line burden?

The New York Times report raised questions about the falling level of charity care provided by Providence as a tax-exempt, nonprofit hospital. The company’s tax status helps it avoid more than $1 billion a year in taxes, the newspaper reported. In turn, the federal government requires tax-exempt hospitals to provide free care to the poor and other services that benefit local communities.

“But in recent decades, many of the hospitals have become virtually indistinguishable from for-profit companies, adopting an unrelenting focus on the bottom line and straying from their traditional charitable missions,” The Times wrote.

Providence, in a published statement this week, denied it was taking advantage of vulnerable patients. Its growing health care system, which stretches across the seven states and includes 52 hospitals, provided $1.9 billion in community benefit in 2021, the company said.

However, only $271 million of that was actual charity care, according to the Providence statement. The bulk accounted for care provided to Medicaid patients, recorded as a $1.2 billion loss. Typically, that stems from the gap between the cost of treatment according to a hospital or its providers and the amount Medicaid reimburses.

According to a recent annual report, Providence reported revenues of more than $27 billion for the fiscal year ending December 2021.

Tizon said that for patients who can afford it, Providence is “required to collect copays and out-of-pocket costs as part of our contractual agreements with the insurers and per applicable laws and regulations. Getting paid by the insurers and those who have the means is also essential to our ability to cover the cost of delivering care.”

But one recent local Providence patient said he was troubled by the timing of that request.

The patient, a Sebastopol resident who asked that his name not be used to protect his medical privacy, said he went to a Providence facility near the Santa Rosa hospital for an MRI about a month ago and was asked to pay his share of the cost before the procedure. He said he usually never prepays and waits until the bill is processed by his insurance company.

“When I checked in, they said ‘You need to pay for your procedure,’” he said. “I said, ‘No, I’m not going to prepay for the procedure.’”

The patient said he was told he would get a credit back from the insurance company. “I said, ‘No, that's not the way it works. You bill my insurance company and then I pay the deductible.’ And they said, ‘Well, we're not going to be able to do the procedure.’”

He said he relented and paid up front about $500 of the $1,200 MRI cost, though he ended up paying a little more because of his deductible. The experience did not sit well with him. He said people have private insurance because hospitals and medical providers have negotiated rates for service.

Still, patients can often be confounded by the billing process, he said, and even more so when handled in such a pushy manner.

“With a lot of insurance companies you need to have a medical degree to understand what's in network, what's out (of) network, what’s considered an elective procedure and when that's not. So, I depend on my insurance provider to tell me, yes, we're going to pay this and you'll need to pay that.”

Hounded for payment

Jenifer Conte-Hernandez, a single mom who lives in southwest Santa Rosa, said she’s being hounded by Providence to pay for treatment her son received at the hospital’s emergency department two months ago after he was struck by a car on Sebastopol Road.

Conte-Hernandez, 43, said her 18-year-old son has “no-cost Medi-Cal” — referring to California’s program for low-income individuals and families — and is not required to pay any cost-sharing for emergency treatment.

She estimated she has received a dozen calls and voice mails and half a dozen letters from Providence seeking payment. Now, she said, she is seeking legal counsel.

“Oh my gosh, they harass me like crazy,” she said. “I get like two, three calls from them, and then I get so many invoices.”

Conte-Hernandez said Providence is trying to get her to pay a little more than $700, which would be a hardship for her. “I'm a single mom and I'm on disability right now because I'm dealing with my own health issues,” she said.

Davison, the former employee, said that when she was working in the emergency department, she and other staff members were expected to meet a goal of about $30,000 a month in collections. Emails from her supervisor showing the staff collections rankings often pointed out her department’s shortcomings, she said.

One email, provided by Davison, reads: “Our collection goal for March 2019 was $28,050.00. As a team you collected $16,555.00, which is 59% of our goal.”

But sometimes they met their goal, and the response from Providence supervisors was jubilant.

“We soared to success this past month!!” read another email Davison shared. “Our collection goal for April 2019 was $28,050.00. As a team you collected $31,392.00, which not only met our goal but exceeded it by $3,342! Thank you all, for doing a fabulous job! I knew you could do it!”

Tizon, the Providence executive, said that in some cases the option to prepay benefits the patient.

“For patients who have the means to pay, we offer a 10% discount if their out-of-pocket costs are paid within five days,” she said. “Many of our patients see this discount as a benefit that they appreciate.”

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.