Sonoma County permiting department raises service fees

Sonoma County’s planning and building agency has increased the cost of its permitting and other service fees by about 9%.

The increase, which took effect on July 1, applies to much of the department’s work, including building permits, code enforcement fees, project reviews, and service fees associated with sewer, wells and septic systems.

“We appreciate the costs and what that means for our customers,” said Tennis Wick, director of Permit Sonoma. “We feel it, we are renters and homeowners, too.”

The increase is intended to cover a deficit as the cost of providing department services have exceeded what the department charges through its fees, according to a county press release.

“It is not in response to post-pandemic inflation,” said Wick. “This is something that started several years ago and is done on a regular basis.”

The fee hike came after the county hired a consultant, NBS Consultants, to conduct a comprehensive study of the department’s fee structure, Wick said.

NBS completed the study in 2021 and recommended the 9% increase as well as restructuring and eliminating some fees, the release said.

Though the increase took effect July 1, the department will apply the previous fee structure to anyone who submitted a completed application to the department before the July 1 effective date, the release said.

The Board of Supervisors approved the county’s overall $2.14 billion budget in June.

The county last increased its fees in 2019. The increase at that time was 3.9%, according to Wick.

The fees make up much of the department’s budget, Wick said.

In fiscal year 2021-2022, revenue from the fees covered about 65% of the department’s budget, according to a report from county staff summarizing the consultant’s findings.

The funds brought in from fees goes “overwhelmingly towards staff,” Wick said.

The department has about 180 employees.

“We’re a service organization that has predominantly labor costs,” he added.

