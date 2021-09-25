Sonoma County pharmacies, medical providers begin offering COVID-19 booster shots

Certain area pharmacies and health care providers on Friday began vaccinating a limited group of Sonoma County residents with Pfizer’s coronavirus booster shot.

The move came after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized the third dose for seniors, adults with serious health conditions and workers at high risk of pandemic infection.

Booster shots will be available to those who received their second dose of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine at least six months ago. Federal health officials have not yet approved boosters for people inoculated with the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

The CDC’s authorization late Thursday paved the way for some 135,000 Sonoma County residents to receive a COVID-19 Pfizer third shot.

Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s health officer, said that although the third jabs are now available for tens of thousands of local residents, it is imperative to keep the public health focus on people who have yet to receive even a single shot against the infectious disease that has killed 384 people countywide since the pandemic began in March 2020.

“Getting shots into the arms of the unvaccinated will save lives, avert serious illness, keep schools open and protect both our families and our fellow Sonoma County residents by slowing the spread of COVID-19,” Mase said in a statement.

The unvaccinated, she said, “put themselves and the rest of our community at risk.”

Some, but not all, local CVS and Walgreens pharmacies began offering the Pfizer booster shot here Friday. Pharmacy representatives said the shots would likely be available for eligible customers if that location previously offered the Pfizer vaccine.

CVS said select CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic locations began offering the Pfizer booster at stores across the country, including 583 CVS stores in California that administered the Pfizer vaccine.

Monica Prinzing, a CVS spokeswoman, said CVS pharmacies that offer COVID-19 vaccinations offer only one type of inoculation per store. People should check with specific stores to makes sure the Pfizer vaccination is offered there. She said that can be done online, too.

According to the CDC, the following groups of people are eligible for boosters at least six months after they received second doses of the Pfizer vaccine:

* Individuals 65 and older and residents in long-term care sites;

* People 50 to 64 and those 18 to 49 with underlying medical conditions;

* Those 18 to 64 who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of their occupation, such as health care workers and first responders.

Pedro Toledo, chief administrative officer at the Petaluma Health Center, said staff members there began offering Pfizer booster shots to eligible patients. That includes 1,274 health center patients 65 and older, another 284 patients 50 to 65 with underlying medical conditions and 468 patients 18 to 49 with chronic health problems.

“The numbers look low, but this is because it’s only Pfizer and only six months after the second dose,” Toledo said.

Kaiser Permanente officials said Friday the county’s largest health care provider will begin giving Pfizer booster shots to eligible county residents soon.

County health officials said as of Friday, 331,957 county residents 12 and older have been fully inoculated against the coronavirus, putting the county’s vaccination rate at nearly 77%. Another 30,854 residents, or 7%, have been partially vaccinated.

Mase said that, while booster shots are “important,” fully vaccinated people “already have immunity against COVID-19. If eligible, please schedule your booster shot, but understand that there is no rush to get it.”

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.