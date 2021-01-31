Sonoma County posts biggest monthly number of COVID-19 cases

Sonoma County has posted the largest number of monthly COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started last March.

January, already the deadliest month in the local pandemic, saw 6,770 cases reported as of Friday when 147 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported. There were 6,736 new cases in December, which kicked off the third and biggest wave yet of virus transmission.

The December and January totals are more than twice the monthly peak posted at the height of the previous surge of infections last summer. At that time, 2,856 new cases were logged in August.

The winter surge, which appears to be tapering off in terms of new cases and hospitalizations, has also resulted in 68 coronavirus-related deaths. The previous surge resulted in 43 deaths in August and 42 in September.

The virus has thus far has claimed the lives of 260 people, according to local public health data reported as of Jan. 29.

Sonoma County Supervisors Chair Lynda Hopkins marked the dire statistic at a news briefing Friday.

“We have now lost more folks in Sonoma County to COVID-19 than we have to fires and floods,” Hopkins said. “We have to look at those fatalities and do everything that we can to prevent future deaths.”

During the press briefing, Hopkins and county health officials said local vaccination efforts will play a key role in saving the lives of the most vulnerable local residents. Because of the shortage of vaccine, local health officials are prioritizing those 75 or older, a group most vulnerable to the worst outcomes of the disease.

