It is still with us, of course, but the coronavirus pandemic was in full retreat Thursday night at Double Decker Lanes in Rohnert Park. The clatter of pins, the gales of laughter, the sporadic profanity from 120 or so league bowlers: all of it was a soundtrack for Back to Normal.

“I’ve been working from home since last April,” said Yanri Bradberg, who’d driven 70 miles from Clearlake to be with his friends. “Everyone you see,” he said, gesturing at bowlers in neighboring lanes, “we’ve all known each other for years.”

The loss of that social outlet, all that human connection, had been a genuine hardship for him. Getting it back — Double Decker resumed league play a month ago — was “amazing,” recalled Bradberg, “like walking into the ’Cheers’ bar and everyone knows your name.”

To space people out, said Jim Decker, who owns the place, he’s putting one team on a pair of lanes, instead of two teams, which is how they rolled, as it were, before COVID-19. Theoretically, he said, it should be taking bowlers half the time to finish a game. But they’re taking much longer than that. “Everybody’s telling stories, reminiscing, catching up,” he said. “They really missed each other.”

Brian Brady, right, rushes to join in on high fives with his brother Michael Brady, left, Deandre Clark and Steven Tran, middle, after bowling, Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Double Decker Lanes in Rohnert Park. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021

As did the two elderly women in the booth at Mac’s Diner in Santa Rosa, earlier this week. “It was their first time out, the first time they’d seen each other, in 14 months,” recalled Toraj Soltani, who owns the diner. “One of them was tearing up, she was so happy to be with her friend.”

Such reunions are a sublime byproduct of the reopening now taking place in Sonoma County — a halting return to normal that has been, by turns, euphoric, poignant, maddening and confusing. Yes, the county remains stuck in the orange tier, its admirably low rate of transmission not quite low enough to earn a promotion to the least restrictive yellow tier. Yes, we must continue to mask up indoors, say local health officials, overruling recent pronouncements from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that, for the fully vaccinated, such restrictions were no longer necessary. Some businesses are gone; many others are hurting. Emerging from the pandemic is proving more arduous than many had hoped.

But it is happening. The pace of vaccinations — as of Friday, 72% of the county’s 16-and-older population had received at least one shot — and lifting of some restrictions is resulting in a tide of optimism, a sense that we are pulling out of this grim period, in some cases better and stronger than before. As became apparent to a reporter crisscrossing the county this week, that optimism a bit fragile, combined with uncertainty, confusion and a deep weariness born of serial, often overlapping, calamities.

Fiercely loyal

The half-dozen customers standing in line at Petaluma’s Aqus Cafe on a recent morning were all masked, with the exception of a dashing, brown-haired man who had an excuse. This was actually a life-size cardboard cutout of the actor Ewan McGregor, for whom Aqus owner Lesley McCullaugh has unabashedly strong feelings. Knowing this, her son gave her the cutout for her 60th birthday.

“I came out of the office,” she said, “and there he was, standing at the counter.”

Even though they’re allowed back inside, the majority of Aqus customers have come to prefer outdoor seating.

“They’ve adapted,” said McCullaugh. “They like it. People can bring their dogs with them.” And the tables are spaced far enough apart to allay COVID-19 concerns. Even though the state of California is scheduled to lift indoor restrictions by June 15, McCullaugh isn’t sure when Aqus will start hosting trivia nights and its popular live music shows.

Whenever it does, crowds will follow. Aqus customers are fiercely loyal to this place, and proved it by purchasing some $25,000 worth of gift cards during the depths of the pandemic. “Half of those cards are still here,” she said. “People didn’t even pick ‘em up.”

Lisa Midwood of Petaluma pauses in the warm afternoon light after purchasing a glass of wine atAqus Cafe in Petaluma, Thursday, May 20, 2021. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021

Coming into the sunlight

This cautious, intentional return to pre-pandemic routines makes sense to Jennifer Westcott, a Santa Rosa-based marriage and family therapist who thought that the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions would result in a “1920s vibe of curiosity, exploration, and saying ‘yes’ to all opportunities.”