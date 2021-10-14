Sonoma County prepares to vaccinate children ages 5 to 11 against COVID-19 pending FDA approval

Sonoma County health officials on Wednesday discussed steps now being taken to prepare for the vaccination of children ages 5 to 11 against COVID-19. Officials said federal emergency use authorization could be granted to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine later this month or early November.

Preparations were discussed during a COVID-19 update broadcast on Facebook.

Casey D’Angelo, vaccine chief for Sonoma County Office of Education, cited a recent national survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation that found 4 in 10 parents reported they would “wait and see” before getting their children under 12 vaccinated after federal authorization.

Only 26% said that they would get their kids vaccinated “right away,” while 25% said they would “definitely not” and 9% said they would only do it if required. D’Angelo and Mase said they hoped that in Sonoma County more parents would be willing to get their young children vaccinated.

D’Angelo said local vaccination efforts aimed at kids 5 to 11 will focus on those most likely to have their children vaccinated. Officials said about 37,000 children in Sonoma County are in that age group.

“Our goal right now is to work on that 26% and the 40%, trying to get as many of those vaccinated as possible,” D’Angelo said, adding that schools and pediatricians are going to play a crucial role in getting parents off the fence.

D’Angelo said public health staff have already begun meeting with local school districts to identify clinic locations and plan outreach strategies. The first doses, pending authorization, are expected to be administered in early November.

He said the Kaiser survey found that parents of children ages 12 to 17 who received school-based COVID-19 information or were encouraged by school officials to get their child vaccinated were more likely to do so.

“This suggests school outreach can help increase vaccination rates, which is why our focus right now is helping schools spread that information,” he said.

D’Angelo said it took about four months to achieve a 70% vaccination rate among ages 12 to 17. He said the county hopes to achieve a 25% pediatric vaccination rate by Dec. 1; 50% by Jan. 31; and 70% by the end of February.

Dr. Ari Hauptman, a pediatrician with Kaiser Permanente in Santa Rosa, said the vaccine dose for children, once approved, would be a smaller dose. He assured its safety and said millions of people in the United States have already been given the vaccine, including, more recently, children 12 to 17.

“It's been given to adults all over the world for so long,” Hauptman said, adding that even with a smaller dose, studies have shown that children receive “a good antibody response.”