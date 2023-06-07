More than 200 people showed off their best moves at a Santa Rosa dance party June 2 to benefit Translife of Sonoma County.

Pride Fiesta “Al Cien,” held the night before the largest Pride parade and festival on the North Coast Saturday in Santa Rosa, was hosted by Sonoma County Pride and Latino leadership organization Los Cien.

La Rosa Tequileria & Grille donated its upper-level dance floor for the event. DJ Rotten Robbie spun high-energy Latin dance music and drag queen and activist Freida Whales hosted and performed for the spirited crowd, according to Sonoma County Pride President Christopher Kren-Mora.

The event was the first in a new partnership between Sonoma County Pride and Los Cien, Kren-Mora said, adding that the two organizations are planning to offer a Latin entertainment stage at next year’s Pride festival.

“The idea (for the fiesta) was just a safe place to bring people together from both the Latinx LGBTQ community and the Sonoma County LGBTQ community,” Kren-Mora said.

The fiesta raised just over $3,000 for Translife, a project of Santa Rosa nonprofit Positive Images, which provides social and educational events to support transgender and gender-expansive local residents.

In addition to the music and drag performances, drag queen Araya Sunshine with the Russian River Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence collected tickets for a raffle, available for $1or $20 for an arm’s length.

Raffle prizes included free tickets to other Sonoma County Pride-related events including the weekend’s after-parties and OUTwatch Film Festival at Rialto Cinemas in Sebastopol.

For more information, go to sonomacountypride.org.