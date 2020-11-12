Sonoma County progressive voters helped elect Joe Biden, now want something in return

Christine Byrne recalls April 8 more vividly than most of the dreadful moments of 2020. That was the day Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont ended his bid to become the Democratic presidential nominee.

Byrne, a climate activist, had worked relentlessly on Sanders’ candidacy. But her dismay went beyond the disappointment of seeing her political champion sidelined. She was also reluctant to accept the man who became the presumptive head of the Democratic ticket that day: Joe Biden.

“I would say when Bernie dropped out of the race and it became clear Biden was the nominee, for me it was personally some of the darkest days of the pandemic,” Byrne said. “I felt like I had lost any sense of hope or light at all.”

She told friends she would not be voting for Biden, the former Delaware senator and vice president under Barack Obama. She didn’t respect his middle-of-the-road political views, and she couldn’t reconcile the sexual assault accusations against him.

“He’s someone I fought really hard to make sure he would not be the nominee,” Byrne said. “I want Trump out of office, of course. But knowing my vote doesn’t make a difference in California, it was, ‘Nope, I’m not gonna fill out that bubble for Biden.’ He’s actually someone I kind of loathe.’”

Less than seven months later, Byrne was filling out that bubble and depositing her ballot in the Roseland Community center drop box. And she was perfectly at peace with her decision.

All over the United States, progressive voters were making the same determination. Few of them cared for Biden, an old-guard Democrat who has not embraced concepts such as the Green New Deal, "Medicare for All" or defunding police forces. Many weren’t thrilled with his running mate, Kamala Harris, either, citing her harsh treatment of marginalized communities when she was San Francisco district attorney, then California attorney general.

When push came to shove, though, they were motivated by the left’s overriding goal of 2020: to remove Donald J. Trump from office. Progressive voters helped make it a reality, not only casting ballots for Biden but, in many cases, making phone calls or writing post cards to get out the vote in battleground states.

Because of California’s reliably blue vote, Sonoma County did not play a crucial role in the presidential election. But progressives here faced a familiar conundrum on Biden/Harris.

This, after all, was Bernie Country. Sanders captured 33% of the vote in Sonoma County in the Democratic primary in March, compared to Biden’s 24.6%. A total of 32,059 county citizens voted for Biden in that primary. Biden’s November tally here was 177,588 at last count, with an estimated 30,000 ballots still uncounted. That’s a lot of reluctant or disengaged voters coming out of the woodwork to support Biden and Harris.

Sonoma State history major Paulina Lopez was one of them.

It took Lopez, who grew up in Calistoga and is now 25, a long time to wade into politics. A couple of issues provided the push. “The wildfires, that’s what did it,” Lopez said. “And the candidacy of Trump.”

Accelerating fire danger in the North Bay convinced Lopez that politicians weren’t doing enough to fight climate change. She also saw how people of color were disproportionately affected by disasters. She and Byrne both work with a local chapter of the Sunrise Movement, an organization united around climate justice. When Lopez gained citizenship in 2019, she had a chance to take her views to the ballot box. Sanders was an easy choice for her.

Joe Biden? Not her favorite.

“During the Obama presidency with Biden, they were not that good on immigration,” Lopez said. “He can’t hide that under the rug.”

But Lopez had a different reaction to Sanders’ concession speech than Byrnes experienced. She found inspiration in the senator’s still-fiery tone. And she pivoted quickly to Biden, sensing there was no other viable option.

Rowen Dalbey, 19, is another first-time voter who faced a difficult decision. She acknowledges that, focused on work and COVID-19, she didn’t pay a lot of attention to the primary race. Dalbey responded favorably when Biden won the Democratic nomination.

“I remember watching the (first) Obama inauguration when I was in third grade. We watched in class,” she said. “My initial reaction to Biden was, ‘Yay, if Obama likes him, I like him.’ But then I saw pictures of him behaving inappropriately with women. And I don’t know how to put it nicely, but he’s a little spacey. I was a little worried about those two things.”

Dalbey, who is most interested in separating law enforcement from mental health incidents and in providing support for migrant workers during disasters, ultimately put those concerns aside and voted for the Democrat.