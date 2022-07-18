Sonoma County properties valued at $108 billion

The net value of all properties in Sonoma County reached a record in 2022 valued at $108 billion, according to Sonoma County Clerk-Recorder-Assessor Deva Marie Proto.

The new high was spurred by a 6.46% increase in the assessment over last year, which the county attributed to “Sonoma County’s very strong residential market combined with a 2% increase in the Consumer Price Index,” according to a news release from the county.

Property tax from the assessment roll will go toward public benefits and services, including public K-12 schools, community colleges and municipalities. About 50% of the revenue will go toward public education, the news release said.

“The assessment roll is a listing of all assessed property within the county including a sum total of the assessed values of these properties” as of Jan. 1, 2022, the news release said.

All areas of the county saw an increase in their assessed value. The City of Healdsburg saw a 13.6% increase over the previous year, the highest increase in the county.

Property owners who dispute the assessed value of their property are asked to file an Application of Change Assessment with the County of Sonoma Clerk of the Board by Nov. 30, 2022.

The 2022-23 assessed value notices are posted on the Assessor’s website at sonomacounty.ca.gov/assessor.