Sonoma County prosecutors file murder charge against Palms Inn stabbing suspect

Prosecutors will also seek a tougher sentence against Skyler Rasmussen based on the fact that he is a habitual criminal with prior felonies.|
ANDREW GRAHAM
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 19, 2022, 11:49AM
Sonoma County prosecutors on Monday charged Skyler Rasmussen with felony murder and a wide range of enhancements to increase his possible prison time in the stabbing of Will Woodard at the Palms Inn.

Detectives suspect Rasmussen stabbed Woodard, who died at an area hospital after paramedics responded to a call to the permanent supportive housing facility for Sonoma County’s most vulnerable homeless residents early in the morning of Dec. 13.

Prosecutors also charged Rasmussen with violating his parole. Other enhancements include being a habitual criminal and having prior felonies, which could increase prison time for Rasmussen if he is found guilty.

Police believe Rasmussen found his way to the Palms Inn after he was released from jail six days earlier and failed to enter a court-ordered residential rehabilitation facility.

Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies brought Rasmussen in for questioning and then arrested him Dec. 15, according to a spokesperson. Interviews with “numerous witnesses” led detectives to suspect Rasmussen, according to the spokesperson.

Rasmussen is represented by the Sonoma County public defenders office. He did not enter a plea on Monday. The case was heard by Sonoma County Superior Court Judge Mark Urioste.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Andrew Graham

Business enterprise and investigations, The Press Democrat 

I dig into businesses, utility companies and nonprofits to learn how their actions, or inactions, impact the lives of North Bay residents. I’m looking to dive deep into public utilities, labor struggles and real estate deals. I try to approach my work with the journalism axioms of giving voice to the voiceless, comforting the afflicted and afflicting the comfortable in mind.

