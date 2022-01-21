Sonoma County prosecutors rest case against Charles Blount after testimony of ex-deputy’s patrol partner

The patrol partner of former Sonoma County Sheriff’s Deputy Charles Blount testified Thursday that the traffic stop that ended in the death of David Ward played out differently once Blount arrived on scene in the early morning traffic stop on Nov. 27, 2019.

“Get him out of the vehicle and into custody,” Deputy Jason Little said, describing the goal of the stop. “Ideally, we would call him out and have him come to us.”

That did not happen, however, and prosecutors on Thursday walked Little through testimony about the criminal violence they say Blount, a 19-year sheriff’s office veteran, used in forcibly subduing and removing Ward from his car.

Little was the final witness called by prosecutors in the now-two week manslaughter trial of Blount, the first Sonoma County law enforcement officer to be tried for an on-duty homicide.

Deputy District Attorney Robert Waner and his co-counsel Deputy District Attorney Robert Rasp have argued that Blount’s actions that fateful day were an inexcusable departure from what a reasonable officer would have done.

Blount’s attorneys have pushed back, and they began with their roster of witnesses Friday with a former police officer and current forensic analysis consultant, Jeffrey Martin, whose morning testimony challenged the argument that Blount’s actions during the traffic stop were unreasonable.

On Thursday, the defense argued that the ideal scenario doesn’t always play out in the field for law enforcement officers, and that given the circumstances, Blount did what he had to do to protect himself and his colleagues.

Little’s body-worn camera footage of the traffic stop is a critical piece of evidence in the prosecution’s case against Blount.

The video shows Ward — driving a vehicle he had reported stolen but had recovered without telling police — lead Little and other officers on an early morning pursuit through west county. When his vehicle stopped near his Bloomfield home, Little held Ward at gunpoint, shouting commands to raise his hands that Ward did not appear to follow.

Little, who testified he believed Ward was the armed carjacker, then moved back from his driver’s side door to the rear of his vehicle.

“I thought it was a better tactical position and would … give me a little more cover which would give me more time if he produced a firearm,” he explained to prosecutors.

The defense challenged the proposition that moving to the rear of the car was advantageous.

“You had some more distance, but it was still within the reach of a handgun,” said defense attorney Harry Stern.

Little also testified that he feared for his life during the encounter, and at one point was close to shooting Ward himself.

When Blount arrived, he asked Little one question about the number of occupants in the vehicle and then immediately walked up to Ward, crossing into an existing line of fire. Little can be heard in the recording telling Blount, “Wait, wait, wait,” before following him.

Little testified it was not his intention to advance, but he needed to provide Blount cover, a standard maneuver when working with other officers in the field.

The bodycam shows Blount, with his service handgun aimed at Ward, his finger in the trigger guard, tell Ward to unlock the door. Ward eventually opened the window. Blount then grabbed Ward, attempting to pull him through the window. In the struggle that ensued, Blount bashed Ward’s head against the driver’s side window frame and put the man in a carotid neck hold as Little shot him with a stun gun.

Ward lost consciousness and never regained it.

Prosecutors sought to show that Little’s choices to create distance and wait for backup followed “the basics” of officer protocol in such a scenario — reasonable, appropriate and consistent with his training — while Blount’s were not.

Stern pointed out that Little testified he had removed the slack from his trigger and was on the verge of shooting Ward if need be.

But Little didn’t fire, Waner countered, even though he was afraid that at any moment the suspect could produce a weapon. (He was unarmed.)

“He was making it challenging for you … but part of your fundamentals — you’re not going to shoot a man because he is moving his hands,” Waner said.

“That’s one of the things that makes your job difficult,” he added. “A strong suspicion is not the same thing as knowing for sure.”

Blount’s actions, on the other hand, needlessly turned the encounter violent, Waner suggested, putting his partner at risk.

The defense countered that Blount made the right decision to try to control a noncompliant suspect quickly and by force, rather than wait and try to order him to exit the car on his own.

“Compliance always comes first,” Stern said. “He hadn’t done anything to indicate he was going to follow those orders.”

Finally, Waner disputed Stern’s conclusion.

“Are there occasions when suspects give up? Stop running, stop driving, surrender?”

“Yes,” Little answered.

After that, Waner told Judge Robert LaForge that the prosecution rested their case.

The defense’s case began Friday morning. LaForge told the jury to expect closing arguments from both sides Wednesday, after which deliberation will begin.

Check back for an update on Friday’s testimony.

