Sonoma County prosecutors to drop assault charges against ex-Healdsburg official ahead of trial

Sonoma County prosecutors have indicated they are dropping four charges against a former Healdsburg planning commissioner, who was initially set to stand trial this month on accusations of assaulting two teenagers while brandishing a weapon outside his home in August 2020.

In an updated charging document against Jeff Civian that officials say will likely be filed in court by Friday, the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office plans to uphold two counts of false imprisonment by violence with firearm enhancements in connection with the summer incident, when two teens said Civian pointed a gun at them and choked one.

Previously, Civian had been charged with two counts of assault while in possession of a weapon and two counts of abusing or endangering the health of a child.

Changes to charges before the beginning of a jury trial are common, according to Deputy District Attorney Brian Staebell, who said instead that they’re often a “strategic choice.”

“We amend charges all the time,” Staebell said. “We’re just filing to bring the charges consistent with the conduct that we believed occurred,” as well as “evidence we believe will be brought to court.”

In their trial brief, defense attorneys Christopher Ulrich and Philip Kearney said that the last-minute changes to Civian’s charges “betrays the DA’s lack of confidence in the credibility of their witnesses.”

The defense’s brief details what it calls inconsistent testimony from the two minor victims, whom neither the court nor The Press Democrat is naming due to their ages. Since August 2020, Ulrich and Kearney said the boys’ accounts of whether Civian had a gun and the way he pointed it have changed.

Staebell said that while the District Attorney’s Office has discontinued elements of its prosecution, the facts it is alleging are the same.

According to the office, the boys were taking photos for their Instagram accounts and were searching for a nice backdrop when they came upon Civian’s home which had a for-sale sign out front. Thinking the house was empty, the 15-year-olds stepped onto the porch.

Prosecutors allege Civian came out and pointed a gun at them, though the boys tried to explain they were only taking pictures. One of the boys ran away, and the other got on the ground as the man directed.

Civian then pressed down on the boy’s neck, authorities said. When the boy, who was Latino, told him he could not breathe, Civian allegedly responded, “shut ... up, you are not George Floyd.”

The defense has countered that Civian was afraid, considering the evening hour and a string of home invasions in his neighborhood weeks before. Alarmed, he had acted in self defense, his lawyers contend.

Opposing counsel was back in court Tuesday afternoon to argue over pretrial motions, which will set ground rules and parameters in the upcoming trial. The trial is expected to begin after motions later this month.

