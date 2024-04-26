Sonoma County officials are hoping a $500,000 consulting contract with Deloitte could streamline their response to public record requests. It also could iron out conflicting reports over how much the county spends crafting those responses, which officials claim are overwhelming departments.

Last year, the county reported it spent an estimated $322,000 over a 21-month period, but earlier this month officials produced an estimate of $125,000 covering a similar timeframe. The numbers were calculated using different pay rates and, at least in the latter case, did not include key groups of employees, officials said.

County officials say the varying estimates demonstrate one of the reasons why they’ve hired Deloitte. The county has tasked Deloitte with helping develop a centralized system for handling public records requests.

The county lacks data to show any rise in requests or ability to precisely quantify the demand those requests place on county employees.

Last year, the county’s legal department reported county staff logged 2,487.5 hours responding to requests filed by two county residents between Dec. 1, 2021, and Aug. 7, 2023, Assistant County Counsel Debbie Latham told The Press Democrat in an October 2023 letter.

This month, the county’s Department of Information Systems estimated employees logged 2,499 hours in 2022-23 while responding to records requests, according to a staff report attached to the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors’ April 16 agenda.

During that meeting, the board authorized a contract worth up to $500,000 with Deloitte to develop a central system for responding to public records requests. The county does not have a central system, Dan Fruchey, the county’s information systems director, previously told The Press Democrat.

The data included in the April report was gathered from a specific payroll code that employees were asked to use while fulfilling public records requests. County officials say the number of hours spent on records requests is likely far higher.

The $125,000 cost was calculated using the median hourly wage of county employees that logged the payroll code, the staff report noted.

Both Fruchey and County Counsel Robert Pittman said the latest number likely did not include the departments that charge billable hours, where costs quickly add up.

Fruchey and Pittman’s own departments charge billable hours when helping other departments respond to public records requests. They said the billable hours their employees spent on public records requests would not have been captured in the April report using the payroll code because they are logged differently.

Pittman said his department charged $284 per hour in the period between 2021 and 2023.

Information Systems charges $150 per hour, Fruchey said in an interview Thursday.

Fruchey and Pittman said the County Administrator’s Office gave the directive for departments to begin logging the time spent on public records responses. They could not say why the $125,000 number was not more comprehensive despite the instruction coming from the county’s top administrative office.

Fruchey said his office did not ask each department to calculate their hours and cost because his office was understaffed.

“This was important enough we needed to go ahead and push that forward,” Fruchey said in an interview Thursday.

He added the inability to gather comprehensive data is partly why the county needs a contractor like Deloitte to evaluate how the county goes about responding to such requests.

