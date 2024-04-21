When a citizen submits a request for public information to Sonoma County government, it passes through an opaque network of county employees and departments, all with different ways of handling those requests.

The cumbersome and varying methods can be challenging for members of the public when it comes to figuring out where and how to submit requests. And county officials say it is also challenging for employees who try to fill those requests, sometimes resulting in duplicate work.

In an effort to find a better way to handle public records requests, the county will spend up to $500,000 for a consultant to evaluate and help overhaul its methods.

The aim is to develop a centralized system, said Dan Fruchey, director of Sonoma County’s Information Systems Department.

“Analysis is the first step,” Fruchey said. “We’re going to have standardized systems that work for all departments.”

To start, the county’s information systems department has allocated $213,050 for Deloitte, the consultant. The contract cannot exceed $500,000, and the department will look to the County Administrator’s Office for help sourcing funds for any additional work should costs rise above $213,050, according to a staff report.

The Board of Supervisors authorized the contract Tuesday.

The California Public Records Act (PRA) requires local governments to disclose and preserve records created in the course of government business, with exceptions for certain records such as those created in closed session meetings and those subject to attorney-client privilege.

The state does not specify how governments should process public records requests.

A rise in the volume and complexity of such requests has prompted the county’s search for a better process, said Fruchey and Supervisor David Rabbitt, board chair.

“It’s to the point that it’s a headache for every department,” Rabbitt said. “It’s a time sink for every department and we owe it to them to see if there’s a better way to manage the requests and fulfill them in a more efficient manner.”

The county does not have data to show any rise in requests or the demand those requests place on county employees. But some data gathered by the county showed employees logged 2,499 hours in 2022-2023 while responding to public records requests. Those hours cost an estimated $125,000, according to a county staff report.

David Snyder, executive director of the First Amendment Coalition, said he is skeptical of claims that public records requests are increasing and placing too much demand on public agencies.

“Yes, responding to public records requests is a burden, there's no doubt about that,” Snyder said. “But it's a burden that the law requires agencies to undertake.”

He added that agencies’ complaints that such requests are increasing have “been around in one form or another for probably about as long as the Public Records Act has been around.”

Creating a centralized system to respond to requests does not guarantee better or effective transparency, Snyder said.

“If the effect of what they're talking about is to just spend less time on all of these requests, irrespective of whether they're doing the right thing under the law, then I think that's a problem,” Snyder said. “If, on the other hand, what they're trying to do is become more efficient, and say, ‘is there a way in which we can speed the process up internally and also, as a result of that, give people better answers and better results?’ then that'd be great.”

Fruchey said the goal of the evaluation is to become more efficient.

“I think we’re just trying to figure out how to wrap our hands around this more comprehensively so that we’re more responsive,” he said.

Deloitte is expected to take about 20 weeks to interview department representatives and document how departments respond to public records requests. Any findings and recommendations will then be compiled in a report and submitted to the County Administrator’s Office.

