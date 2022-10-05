Sonoma County pumpkin patch offers other ways to enjoy the fall ritual of pumpkin picking

Whether it’s hay rides, corn mazes or pumpkin blasting, there is more than just pumpkin picking happening at various pumpkin patches throughout Sonoma County. The Santa Rosa Pumpkin Patch, for example, offers pony rides and a petting zoo. Visitors can enjoy some attractions, such as the corn maze, day or night. The farm has three different admission costs, depending on what you want to do, along with activities offered by private vendors. If you go, it opens at 11 a.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays.