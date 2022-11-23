Santa Rosa Fire Foundation celebrated the end of the 2022 fire season with wine, food and fundraising Nov. 19 at Kunde Family Winery in Kenwood.

The nonprofit foundation’s first-ever public benefit drew 140 attendees, who sipped wine at sunset, enjoyed a dinner catered by from KIN Windsor, heard presentations from firefighters and the foundation’s volunteer staff, and bid on auction items during the evening’s Fund-a-Need. All told, the event raised $128,000 for the foundation.

“It was quite exciting to see the energy in the place,” Jennielynn Holmes, Board President of the Santa Rosa Fire Foundation, said. “It was a way to celebrate the end of fire season and it was our first attempt as a new nonprofit to get the mission of the organization into the community.”

Formed in 2021, the foundation will provide tools and training to help the Santa Rosa Fire Department prepare for wildfires, promote health and wellness, including behavioral health, of the department’s personnel, and assist those who want to become members of the department though scholarships and other means.

“A lot of what we talked about during the evening was how the landscape of firefighting has changed,” Holmes said. “We want to provide resources to keep firefighting personnel ready and healthy to protect our community.”

Of the items up for auction, the highest bid went to a firehouse dinner prepared by former San Francisco Giant’s all-star Rich Aurilia, who was in attendance. Other items included golf at Myacama Golf Club and courtside tickets to the Golden State Warriors.

Kunde Family Winery donated its event space and wine for the evening. Holmes said winery Chairman Jeff Kunde formed a connection to Santa Rosa Fire Department personnel in the days after the 2017 wildfires and was looking for a way to give back.

“It was pretty ideal with the fall colors and the sunset,” Holmes said. “It was a beautiful Sonoma County evening.”

For more information, go to santarosafirefoundation.org.