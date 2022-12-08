Sonoma County employees and contractors will be paid at least $17.25 per hour beginning Jan. 1, 2023, after the Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to raise the county’s living wage ordinance by 2.74%.

An additional increase will be considered at the end of March in order to keep up with inflation, according to the county. In November, consumer prices increased by 6.2% year over year, data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, an agency of the U.S. Labor Department, said.

The board directed staff to bring back a follow-up increase at the same time proposed revisions to the living wage ordinance are next discussed.

The $17.25 an hour bump in pay keeps the county’s living wage rate ahead of the state minimum wage, which rises to $15.50 an hour Jan. 1, 2023. The county and its contractors already pay most workers more than the living wage hourly rate.

“All workers deserve the opportunity to earn a wage they can live on,” said Supervisor James Gore, chair of the Board of Supervisors. “As the largest employer in the county, we are leading by example in raising the living wage for all of our contracted services.”

The increase will apply to all new contracts Jan. 1, 2023, and expand to cover existing contracts March 31, 2023. The ordinance was first passed in 2016, with a starting wage of $15 per hour.

