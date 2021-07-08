Sonoma County ranks among 500 healthiest communities in the US, according to US News

Sonoma County has made U.S. News & World Report’s 2021 list of the 500 Healthiest Communities in the country.

The county is the 250th healthiest in the nation, according to the list, which analyzed 3,000 counties on 84 metrics within 10 health-related categories.

Counties were scored in each category on a scale of zero to 100 and then ranked based on the average of those scores, according to U.S. News & World Report. Each category was weighted based on the recommendation of more than a dozen health experts.

Categories included population health, equity, education, economy, housing, food and nutrition, environment, public safety, community vitality and infrastructure.

Sonoma County scored the highest in the food and nutrition category, which considers the availability of healthy foods and the prevalence of chronic illness related to poor nutrition. The county scored 84.4 out of 100.

Sonoma County also scored highly in economy (78.1), infrastructure (75.8) and population health (75.7).

The county received its lowest score for housing at 35.4. The score was determined based on the affordability, availability and quality of homes countywide.

Sonoma County also received low scores for community vitality (45.2) and equity (47.2). Community vitality encompassed homeownership, migration, voter participation, census response rate and number of nonprofits. Equity considered disparities in income, education, health and social equality.

Twenty-two California counties were featured on the list. Placer (#35), Santa Clara (#40), San Mateo (#43) and Marin County (#49), Mono (#129) and Contra Costa (#205) counties all ranked higher than Sonoma County.

The healthiest county on the list is Los Alamos County in northern New Mexico.

Go here to see the list.