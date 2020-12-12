Sonoma County reacts to new stay-home order with resignation, annoyance, sadness, confusion

Nancy and Charlie Lindell booked their RV space at Doran Regional Park months ago. They had wanted to visit their home-away-from-home closer to Christmas, but slots have been competitive during the coronavirus pandemic, with so many people seeking the safety of the great outdoors. The best they could get was Dec. 10.

After hooking up their 32-footer Thursday afternoon, the Lindells managed to take a nice walk on the beach, pour a couple glasses of wine and settle in for an exciting game of Yahtzee when the alert appeared on their phones. With infection rates climbing and hospital space diminished, Sonoma County was moving to a higher-level pandemic shutdown, including new limits on businesses, travel and overnight stays.

Campgrounds were no exception. The Lindells had to negotiate with a park ranger to stay until 5 p.m. Friday.

Beginning at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, the county’s new stay-home order will curtail customer numbers in retail shops. Hair and nail salons, taprooms, wine tasting rooms and tattoo parlors will once again have to close their doors to the public. Restaurants will be limited to takeout and delivery service.

And campers will be sent home, if they weren’t already.

“Can you at least let people live through their weekend?” Nancy Lindell said Friday, sharing her reaction to the shutdown news. “Is it going to change that drastically in two days? We were taken off guard.”

They were not alone. Despite a constant torrent of headlines warning that Sonoma County was inching closer to joining other Bay Area counties in returning to a more restrictive set of rules, many business owners and consumers were surprised by the timing.

At this point, the vast majority of Sonoma County residents acknowledge the danger of the pandemic and the need to follow protocols designed to curb spread and speed reopening. But few were completely at ease with this latest health order, announced Thursday afternoon by Dr. Sundari Mase, the county health officer. It will remain in place through at least Jan. 9.

For businesses in the hardest-hit sectors, including hospitality, one of the county’s biggest economic engines, it is likely to trigger another round of employee furloughs, layoffs and closures. About 39,000 people — or 1 in 6 workers — were jobless in Sonoma County in the wake of the first shutdown earlier this year to stem viral spread.

And several times earlier this week and last, Mase had signaled that the county would wait to impose stricter measures, with enough hospital surge capacity to handle the ongoing spike in cases.

That posture changed Thursday, when she pointed to a near doubling of new daily cases over the past two weeks, including three days that rank at the top for the entire nine-month stretch of the pandemic. The third came Thursday, with 256 new cases. At least 68 people were hospitalized in Sonoma County with COVID-19, including at least 9 ICU patients, according to state public health records. The local death toll Friday remained at 162 people.

Shop owners, meanwhile, were left scratching their heads over the varying treatment of different types of business establishments.

“It’s just annoying,” said Marilyn Martin del Campo, who rents a chair at Exclusive Spa, an all-purpose beauty salon in downtown Santa Rosa. “A Target, a Costco can have up to thousands of people inside the store, but we can’t seat four people a day. We have our masks, our shields. We take their temperature. When you go to the store, you don’t get none of that.”

Rachel Sandoval, owner of Salon Twelve off Farmers Lane, insisted the county was wielding a heavy hand against personal service technicians versed in safety measures. (The same prohibitions have been imposed across most of the state in areas where a second shutdown has already begun.)

“I’m just so frustrated,” Sandoval said. “I know it’s safe at my work and we’re so careful, and we’re trained to be safe and sanitary. I don’t think it will help anything to close salons. It’s just pointless.”

And practically no one was happy with the timing of the order, which was scheduled to go into effect a little more than 30 hours after Mase introduced it.

“They barely gave us 24-hour notice,” said Rabia Raysson, owner-operator of Lotus Beauty Bar in downtown Santa Rosa. “In the past, we’d always been given at least 48 hours. I definitely have a little knot in my stomach.”

Mase defended her swift action Friday.

“Seeing the trends that we're seeing, it just didn't make sense necessarily to wait too much longer,” she said. “We could have actually had the order be effective (Thursday) night, so we did give 32 hours for people to prepare for the order. The state gives 24 hours.”