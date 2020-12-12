Subscribe

Sonoma County reacts to new stay-home order with resignation, annoyance, sadness, confusion

PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
GUY KOVNER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 11, 2020, 8:58PM
Nancy and Charlie Lindell booked their RV space at Doran Regional Park months ago. They had wanted to visit their home-away-from-home closer to Christmas, but slots have been competitive during the coronavirus pandemic, with so many people seeking the safety of the great outdoors. The best they could get was Dec. 10.

After hooking up their 32-footer Thursday afternoon, the Lindells managed to take a nice walk on the beach, pour a couple glasses of wine and settle in for an exciting game of Yahtzee when the alert appeared on their phones. With infection rates climbing and hospital space diminished, Sonoma County was moving to a higher-level pandemic shutdown, including new limits on businesses, travel and overnight stays.

Campgrounds were no exception. The Lindells had to negotiate with a park ranger to stay until 5 p.m. Friday.

Beginning at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, the county’s new stay-home order will curtail customer numbers in retail shops. Hair and nail salons, taprooms, wine tasting rooms and tattoo parlors will once again have to close their doors to the public. Restaurants will be limited to takeout and delivery service.

And campers will be sent home, if they weren’t already.

“Can you at least let people live through their weekend?” Nancy Lindell said Friday, sharing her reaction to the shutdown news. “Is it going to change that drastically in two days? We were taken off guard.”

They were not alone. Despite a constant torrent of headlines warning that Sonoma County was inching closer to joining other Bay Area counties in returning to a more restrictive set of rules, many business owners and consumers were surprised by the timing.

At this point, the vast majority of Sonoma County residents acknowledge the danger of the pandemic and the need to follow protocols designed to curb spread and speed reopening. But few were completely at ease with this latest health order, announced Thursday afternoon by Dr. Sundari Mase, the county health officer. It will remain in place through at least Jan. 9.

For businesses in the hardest-hit sectors, including hospitality, one of the county’s biggest economic engines, it is likely to trigger another round of employee furloughs, layoffs and closures. About 39,000 people — or 1 in 6 workers — were jobless in Sonoma County in the wake of the first shutdown earlier this year to stem viral spread.

And several times earlier this week and last, Mase had signaled that the county would wait to impose stricter measures, with enough hospital surge capacity to handle the ongoing spike in cases.

That posture changed Thursday, when she pointed to a near doubling of new daily cases over the past two weeks, including three days that rank at the top for the entire nine-month stretch of the pandemic. The third came Thursday, with 256 new cases. At least 68 people were hospitalized in Sonoma County with COVID-19, including at least 9 ICU patients, according to state public health records. The local death toll Friday remained at 162 people.

Shop owners, meanwhile, were left scratching their heads over the varying treatment of different types of business establishments.

“It’s just annoying,” said Marilyn Martin del Campo, who rents a chair at Exclusive Spa, an all-purpose beauty salon in downtown Santa Rosa. “A Target, a Costco can have up to thousands of people inside the store, but we can’t seat four people a day. We have our masks, our shields. We take their temperature. When you go to the store, you don’t get none of that.”

Rachel Sandoval, owner of Salon Twelve off Farmers Lane, insisted the county was wielding a heavy hand against personal service technicians versed in safety measures. (The same prohibitions have been imposed across most of the state in areas where a second shutdown has already begun.)

“I’m just so frustrated,” Sandoval said. “I know it’s safe at my work and we’re so careful, and we’re trained to be safe and sanitary. I don’t think it will help anything to close salons. It’s just pointless.”

And practically no one was happy with the timing of the order, which was scheduled to go into effect a little more than 30 hours after Mase introduced it.

“They barely gave us 24-hour notice,” said Rabia Raysson, owner-operator of Lotus Beauty Bar in downtown Santa Rosa. “In the past, we’d always been given at least 48 hours. I definitely have a little knot in my stomach.”

Mase defended her swift action Friday.

“Seeing the trends that we're seeing, it just didn't make sense necessarily to wait too much longer,” she said. “We could have actually had the order be effective (Thursday) night, so we did give 32 hours for people to prepare for the order. The state gives 24 hours.”

This latest constriction was yet another blow to Sonoma County businesses. That’s especially true for the hospitality and tourism industry, which has been hobbled for much of the past nine months and will be so again through at least early January, with lodging operators limited to essential stays.

Claudia Vecchio, CEO of Sonoma County Tourism, noted that hotel occupancy fell nearly 41% in March, when the first shelter order landed, and was down 63% in April compared with the past year.

“I think we’re going to see those same numbers starting this weekend,” Vecchio said.

In July, the county’s first full month of its short-lived reopening, occupancy was down 29% from the previous year, she said. According to Vecchio, hospitality and tourism accounted for 1 out of 10 jobs and more than $2.2 billion in annual economic impact before the pandemic struck.

The setback harms more than the businesses and their employees, as the so-called bed tax on overnight lodging, which ranges from 9% to 14% around Sonoma County, generated nearly $4.7 million in revenue for the county and eight cities in the second quarter of the year — down 66% from the same period of 2019.

At least 39 of the county’s tourism and hospitality businesses have closed permanently since the pandemic’s onset, and a survey by Sonoma County Tourism in October found more than 72% of its partners were within a year of closing in the absence of eased restrictions or renewed economic stimulus aid.

“I think we’re going to see broad-scale business closures,” Vecchio said. “If we lose our small businesses, we’re going to lose a lot of appeal to visitors.”

The new shutdown will “cast a gray shadow over small businesses in Sonoma County,” agreed Robert Eyler, a Sonoma State University economics professor.

Retail sales will depend on how confident people are of continued employment, and “if their expectations begin to sag a little bit, they will slow down spending,” he said. The latest employment figures show 15,000 county residents who had jobs in October are now unemployed, Eyler added.

The unemployment rate was at 6.2% in October, down from its peak of 15% in April.

Local restaurants were busy Thursday preparing for another pivot to takeout and delivery. Barbara Gonnella, co-owner of the Union Hotel in Occidental, said the Italian-food landmark would close its “little bar window” but retain a takeout counter for food, beer and wine to go. Gonnella’s kitchen is turning out cookies by the thousands.

Max Wertheimer, senior PR manager for Lagunitas Brewing Co., said the popular Petaluma taproom would close Saturday and Sunday, normally its busiest days, to plot a Wednesday reopening based on curbside pickup and delivery by Petaluma Food Taxi.

One thing that is clear to everyone: The holiday season so vital to many businesses will be one more disappointment in a string of many.

“After having been so far behind, being closed for three months, I was hoping this would catch us up a little bit,” said Julie Montgomery, who owns Kindred Fair Trade Handcrafts on Fourth Street in Santa Rosa. “It’s not gonna do that. It’s a large percentage of our annual revenue that we’re just not gonna see.”

Raysson, the Lotus Beauty Bar owner, received a federal paycheck protection loan earlier in the pandemic and a local grant, and she has a husband who is working. She is confident her business will survive. Still, everyone has their breaking point, and Raysson is approaching hers in the face of yet more restrictions.

“I’m very frustrated,” she said. “I would almost stay open, get a fine and send it to Gavin Newsom to go along with his French Laundry bill.”

Staff writers Julie Johnson and Kevin Fixler contributed to this story. You can reach Staff Writer Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. You can reach Staff Writer Guy Kovner at 707-888-9149 or guy.kovner@pressdemocrat.com.

