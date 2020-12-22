Sonoma County receives more COVID-19 vaccine Monday for front-line health care workers

Vaccination of up to 20,000 front-line medical workers will continue to be the top priority this week for health authorities in Sonoma County, where inoculations at most of the 20 nursing and 177 long-term care homes are slated to begin next week as a local surge in coronavirus cases shows no signs of abating.

An additional 1,950 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine arrived in the county on Monday, only two thirds of what the county had anticipated. But Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s health officer, said more COVID-19 vaccine is expected to arrive soon, including 5,800 doses of the newly approved Moderna vaccine coming early next week.

“We know that there is a lot of interest in the vaccine but we ask that the public remain patient while we work through the distribution plan,” Mase said during a press briefing Monday.

The new shipments of vaccine arrive as the county faces “the darkest days of the pandemic,” Mase said. Virus transmission has doubled in the past week to 41.9 new daily cases per 100,000 residents. Officials reported 513 new cases over the weekend.

Over the last two weeks, the county has detected 238 new cases a day, on average, up from 135 cases a day in the previous two weeks and 83 cases a day in the two-week period leading up to leading up to Thanksgiving week. More than a quarter of the cases detected in Sonoma County over the course of the pandemic have appeared since the beginning of December, and the number is certain to rise with nine days still to go before the month ends.

At least 66 patients were hospitalized in the county with COVID, including 17 in intensive care. The county had 25 staffed ICU beds available, according to state records.

Officials said the smaller than expected shipment of vaccines Monday is in line with what other counties and states are receiving from the vaccine manufacturer. Late last week, the county received nearly 5,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center began inoculating front-line medical staff on Friday. Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital began vaccinations on Sunday, with Healdsburg District Hospital and Sonoma Valley following suit this week.

The county is currently coming up with a plan to vaccinate emergency medical services staff, paramedics, staff at local psychiatric emergency facilities and dialysis centers. Dr. Kismet Baldwin, the county’s deputy health officer, said local paramedics could begin receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as early as Tuesday.

Baldwin said staff at the county’s psychiatric emergency facility in southwest Santa Rosa, as well as staff at Aurora Hospital, the county’s only psychiatric hospital, could begin receiving the vaccine by the end of this week or next.

County officials said staff and residents of long-term care facilities such as skilled nursing homes are also expected to receive the vaccination soon through a federal partnership between retail pharmacies CVS and Walgreens. The pharmacies are expected to send staff directly to senior care homes to vaccinate staff and residents.

On Monday, CVS launched its COVID-19 vaccination program for the more than 40,000 long-term care facilities it is partnering with as part of the federal program. The company said it started vaccinating in 12 states on Monday and expects to begin vaccinating in California on Dec. 28. at more than 15,000 nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Walgreens, which started vaccinating at long-term care facilities this week, said it would begin inoculating staff and residents in California next week.

Mike Empey, administrator of Broadway Villa skilled nursing home in Sonoma, welcomed news that the vaccine would soon arrive. Empey said the vaccine could help prevent the kinds of outbreaks local nursing homes saw back in the summer.

“We’ll all be very happy especially to get those who haven’t been exposed to (the virus) and our staff, the front-line workers everywhere and all the hospitals and all the skilled nursing facilities,” he said.

Empey said giving such workers greater protection against the virus could also help alleviate staffing shortages plaguing health care industries.

There are about 20,000 local front-line health care workers who fall under the CDC’s top priority category, Mase said. Each will need two doses to be fully vaccinated. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine requires a second dose 21 days after the first and the Moderna vaccine requires 28-day wait.

“While we do expect the vaccine to become widely available next year, it will not be until next spring at the earliest,” she said. “So, we need to continue to practice public health measures to keep everyone safe.”

Mase again urged local residents to avoid celebrating the coming holidays with people outside their immediate households. She also reminded local residents that under the regional stay-at-home order, retail stores are limited to 20% capacity.

“So plan ahead, don’t leave shopping for the last minute, consider virtual gatherings for the holidays and do not participate in multiple gatherings with members of different households,” she said.

