More than 6,000 purple flags have been placed around Sonoma County in honor of June being Elder Abuse Awareness Month.

The flags are on display for the month at 18 locations across the county including nine senior centers, the Family Justice Center in Santa Rosa and police stations, according to a June 16 news release from the County of Sonoma.

Elder Abuse Awareness Month is intended to bring attention to the issue of abuse and neglect of elders, which affects approximately one in 10 Americans aged 60 and up, the release said.

The county chose to use over 6,000 flags to visually represent the 6,029 reports of suspected elder and dependent adult abuse received by Sonoma County’s Adult Protective Services last year.

Senior Advocacy Services’ Ombudsman program, which focuses on allegations of abuse in nursing homes and care facilities, received an additional 949 cases of alleged abuse last year.

“We want to bring this issue out into the light with this display of purple flags, which is a graphic representation of the volume of elder abuse cases reported to the county. We know many more cases go unreported. If you or someone you know is the victim of elder abuse, don’t suffer in silence. Reach out for help. We have people standing by ready to assist you,” Supervisor Chris Coursey, chair of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors, said in the release.

To report suspected abuse to Adult Protective Services, call its 24-hour hotline at 707-565-5940 or 800-667-0404. To report suspected abuse within a care facility, contact the Ombudsman available 24 hours a day at 707-526-4108 or 800-231-4024.

For more information on the campaign, go to pdne.ws/46lWPt2.