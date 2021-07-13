Sonoma County redistricting commission to expand following NAACP objections

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors pushed back a vote Tuesday morning that would have appointed the last vacant seat of the county’s redistricting commission following objections from the local chapter of the NAACP that the current slate of appointees was not diverse enough.

The board instead decided to revisit the Advisory Redistricting Commission during their July 20 meeting, when it planned to expand the size of the 15-person commission to 19 members.

Three prior applicants for the commission, Kirstyne Lange, Lyndsey Burcina and Veronica Vences― all women of color―were named during Tuesday’s public meeting as picks to fill a portion of the new seats.

Former Santa Rosa City Councilman Mike Martini, the person who Supervisor James Gore had nominated to fill the 15th seat of the commission after an issues arose with one of his prior appointees, would also be included on the commission, the supervisors said.

Supervisor David Rabbitt will select the final appointment for the expanded commission during next week’s meeting after asking that he too be allowed to submit an additional name.

“I personally support the idea of advancing at least … two extra names today so that we do respond and we do, to the public commenter’s point, show that we are listening and we are hearing what folks say,” Sonoma County Board Chair Lynda Hopkins said.

The decision comes just over a week after the Santa Rosa-Sonoma County chapter of the NAACP blasted the board’s appointments to the redistricting commission in a letter signed by chapter President Segretta Woodard.

The letter said while they celebrated the strong Latino representation on the commission, other communities needed to represented. It also put pressure on the board to pull Martini’s appointment from Tuesday’s consent calendar.

“With an additional seat available to fill the 15th spot, what will be done to ensure representation is fulfilled?,” the letter said.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.