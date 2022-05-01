Sonoma County reflections, April 25 - May 1, 2022

Friday, April 29, 2022

There’s nothing like a baseball rivalry in Petaluma

Petaluma is a baseball town.

Despite a quick change of date and time and despite the community’s biggest event (Butter & Egg’s Parade) of the year happening across town, an overflow crowd turned out on Saturday afternoon for the Petaluma Trojan invasion of the Casa Grande Gauchos’ home diamond. The stands filled like a 3-year-old’s Easter basket and spilled down both baselines to the outfield fences.

What the good-humored spectators saw was a fun and entertaining baseball game between two respectful rivals. It was not a perfectly played game. There were errors, miscues and missteps on both sides. There were also clutch hits, sparkling defense and outstanding pitching.

It was what a high school rivalry is supposed to be.

— John Jackson, Petlauma Argus-Courier

Thursday, April 28, 2022

First-timer’s experience at Butter & Egg Days

I attended Petaluma’s beloved Butter & Egg Days parade on Saturday and honestly, I didn’t know what to expect. Samples of omelets? Buttery pastries? What I did see were a ton of people dressed in chicken costumes and a lot of smiles.

In Las Vegas, where I’m from, a community parade isn’t all that common. I’ve never attended a parade with such a strong sense of community and neighborhood-typa-feel. And never one with so many people dressed up as chickens.

I loved every second of it.

— Mya Constantino, The Press Democrat

Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Spur-of-the-moment trip was worth it

I was planning to use my rare weekday off to get my life in order and do all the chores necessary to make me feel like a functional human. Instead, a friend convinced me to head to their cabin in the cuts of Big Sur.

I impulsively headed down right after work. Arriving just before midnight, I wondered whether I’d made the smart choice.

But in the morning, I woke up and wandered through lush ivy and redwoods along a river until the path opened up onto an empty beach where I sat in the sand in a light rain in awe and at peace.

Laundry can wait.

— Marisa Endicott, The Press Democrat

Monday, April 25, 2022

Spring has sprung in Sonoma County

The weather this weekend makes me want to start a band. I didn’t — I’m speaking to you from Friday, but unless I got a whole lot of gumption in the last two days, this stands — but still: springtime weather, not too hot but warming up, coming off of days of rain?

It feels like time for starting new things here in Sonoma County. Or, maybe it’s time to take a drive up the coast, visit Fort Ross and walk among the past. Either way, the way it feels right now leaves me wanting to explore the past or look to the future, not stay in the present.

How about you?

— Steve Musal, The Press Democrat