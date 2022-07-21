Sonoma County reflections, June 6-12, 2022

Editor’s note: These reflections offer glimpses into life in Sonoma County. Short essays written by Press Democrat staff are accompanied by photos submitted by our readers.

Saturday June 11

The Grateful Dead made a stop in SR

The Grateful Dead reboot band, Dead and Company, kicks off its summer tour today at Dodger Stadium. But fifty three years ago this month, the original Dead performed at Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building auditorium – a show that saw the band’s sound transitioning from full-blown psychedelia to a mellower, California brand of country and western.

Grateful Dead of the Day, an online catalog of Dead concert recordings, describes the June 27, 1969, Santa Rosa show as a “perfect testament” to the band’s “ceaseless transformation.” One highlight is an early version of “Dire Wolf” with Bob Weir on lead vocals and Jerry Garcia on pedal steel guitar. Listen at: https://bit.ly/3MEDAQf

— Ethan Varian, The Press Democrat

Friday, June 10

Rec basketball meets fight club

When my schedule allows, I play in a men’s basketball league in Rohnert Park. When someone learned this, they responded ‘Oh, you mean fight club?’

I know it’s not a novel concept, but it’s wild how seriously some people take what should be a fun rec league. Shoving, pushing, cursing, are all very present in the few games I’ve played. Before one game, we even had one of the refs tell us just prior to tip-off that if we were going to fight, to take it outside, and if we did fight, the cops would be called.

Here I am just trying to get in some competitive fun. What did I get myself into?

— Gus Morris, The Press Democrat

Thursday, June 9

Seeing the circle of life in my backyard

Like a mullet, our Santa Rosa home offers two sides. Up front, it’s a suburban house. In the back, steps lead to a wild stretch of Matanzas Creek. We moved here in 1991, after falling in love with the view. It was an ideal place to raise our son, who grew up exploring the creek, startling newborn fawns and rousing foxes.

The fruit trees and vines grew up and out next to a giant Coast Live Oak. Our son also grew up and out. A few years ago, some wood ducks moved in, serenading us with their calls. After the 2017 fires, young Cooper hawks fledged in the canopy.

Last year, a deer came to die under the apple tree. After the buzzards left, we buried it under straw. A new deer now nibbles at the back fence. As I write this, the buzzards have returned. It’s the circle of life.

— Diane Peterson, The Press Democrat

Tuesday, June 7

Touched by words written about love

I have been thinking about love a lot lately. At my age of 36, I’ve been lucky enough to have experienced many types of love: that school girl-crush-love; first love (and heartache); true love (11 years and counting), love at first sight (when my two daughters were born); and unconditional love (as I’ve watched those two girls grow).

I’m reminded of a line from Baz Luhrmann’s Moulin Rouge. Ewan McGregor starts out: “Love is a many wonderful thing! Love lifts us up where we belong! All you need is love!”

I truly believe it, but that doesn’t mean love is easy. In his autobiography, “Unprotected,” Billy Porter (from Pose) writes:

“Wake up and choose to love. I choose to love him. And while I have no choice in the matter because the heart does what it wants, I am fully aware of what I need to do to make our love function. Our love is huge. And quiet. It is a quiet thing.”

I honestly have never been so personally touched by words written about love. They’re poetic and raw and true.

— Amie Windsor, Sonoma County Gazette

Monday, June 6

Founder’s mission continues in Tanzania

Free Exposure has changed its name but not its mission.

It’s now called Sown for Good, but founder and Graton-resident Jake Viramontez has just made yet another short film highlighting a community project in need. And he does it all for free.

Remember the moving piece he made on Sebastopol’s Ceres Community Project last year? It proved a fundraising boon for the nonprofit organic food-as-medicine- provider that was stretched to the limit by COVID-19.

His latest work? A seven-minute piece on “Small Steps for Compassion” an orphanage for abandoned girls in Arusha, Tanzania.

Learn more about Sown for Good and Small Steps for Compassion at www.sownforgood.com

— Kerry Benefield, The Press Democrat