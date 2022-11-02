Subscribe

Sonoma County regional libraries to be open on Sundays

KYLIE LAWRENCE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 2, 2022, 3:51PM
Updated 2 hours ago

Starting Nov. 6, all 12 regional Sonoma County Library branches will be open on Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m.

Branches with new expanded hours include: Cloverdale, Guerneville, Healdsburg, Northwest Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Rincon Valley, Rohnert Park Cotati, Roseland, Sebastopol, Sonoma Valley and Windsor.

“This is another step in making our libraries more accessible to more people,” said Erika Thibault, interim library director for the countywide library system, in a news release.

The expanded hours are made possible by the Measure Y sales tax approved by voters in November 2016.

For now, the community libraries in Forestville and Occidental and the Sonoma County History & Genealogy Library will not be open on Sundays, according to the library system.

For more information on Sonoma County Library’s new Sunday hours, go to bit.ly/3SShHQt. To find the library locations, visit bit.ly/3ful5mT.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette