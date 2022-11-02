Starting Nov. 6, all 12 regional Sonoma County Library branches will be open on Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m.

Branches with new expanded hours include: Cloverdale, Guerneville, Healdsburg, Northwest Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Rincon Valley, Rohnert Park Cotati, Roseland, Sebastopol, Sonoma Valley and Windsor.

“This is another step in making our libraries more accessible to more people,” said Erika Thibault, interim library director for the countywide library system, in a news release.

The expanded hours are made possible by the Measure Y sales tax approved by voters in November 2016.

For now, the community libraries in Forestville and Occidental and the Sonoma County History & Genealogy Library will not be open on Sundays, according to the library system.

For more information on Sonoma County Library’s new Sunday hours, go to bit.ly/3SShHQt. To find the library locations, visit bit.ly/3ful5mT.