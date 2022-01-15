Sonoma County Regional Parks closes coastal trails, beaches due to tsunami advisory

Sonoma County Regional Parks closed all of its coastal access trails and beaches along the coast Saturday in response to a tsunami advisory likely to be in effect throughout the day.

Campers at Doran Regional Park Saturday morning were warned to stay away from the beach and out of the water, but were allowed to remain at their campsites if they chose, said Meda Freeman, Regional Parks’ spokeswoman.

The parking lot at Doran, however, was closed off, Freeman said. Access to trails, such as the Pinnacles Gulch Trail and Sea Ranch Access Trail, was also restricted.

Regional Park employee Riley Cheda turns visitors away at Doran Regional Park in Bodega Bay. The park remains closed, but was not evacuated for those camping and told to stay off the beaches as a tsunami advisory remains. @NorthBayNews pic.twitter.com/b5naamSdvh — Kent Porter (@kentphotos) January 15, 2022

As of 9:30 a.m. Saturday, no word had come from Sonoma Coast State Park about closures. A supervising park peace officer could not immediately be reached for questions.

At Point Reyes National Seashore, beaches also have closed until the tsunami advisory is lifted.

The Jessica and Jeremiah James watch the surf roll in at Bodega Head on the Sonoma Coast as a #tsunami advisory remains in effect from the violent Tonga-Hunga Haʻapai volcano near Tonga. @NorthBayNews pic.twitter.com/81gbIkVyMe — Kent Porter (@kentphotos) January 15, 2022

The National Weather Service Bay Area Office urged residents and visitors to avoid beaches, harbors and marinas Saturday while the West Coast remains under a tsunami advisory.

The advisory, spurred by a volcanic explosion in the Tonga Islands around 8 p.m. local time Friday, will remain in effect throughout the day, said Brian Garcia, warning coordination meteorologist for the Monterey office.

As of 8:30 a.m., the National Weather Service was already seeing surges along the coast between 1 and 2 feet higher than originally forecast, including a first surge at Point Reyes National Seashore that extended to 7.3 feet ― nearly 1.2 feet above the forecast height.

Other surges throughout the day could extend even higher, Garcia said.

The arriving tsunami will come in pulses of surging water levels onto and off of the coast, similar to "high tide". Do not expect to identify these arriving pulses by large cresting waves/surf.



These water level surges can overwhelm and overtake people and pull them out to sea. — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 15, 2022

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Kaylee Tornay at 707-521-5250 or kaylee.tornay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ka_tornay.