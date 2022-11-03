Members of the military, veterans and their families can visit any of Sonoma County’s regional parks Veterans Day, Nov. 11 through Nov. 13 without having to pay for parking, according to a Sonoma County Regional Parks news release.

In honor of Veterans Day, Regional Parks is offering a special pass for veterans and military members that waives the $7 day-use parking fee in collaboration with the Sonoma County Human Services Department and support from the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors.

The passes must be obtained beforehand by showing a valid military identification card, a Veterans Affairs card, a veteran’s identification card or an honorable discharge record at one of three Santa Rosa locations, County of Sonoma's Veterans Services Office, 3725 Westwind Blvd., Suite 100; Santa Rosa VA Clinic, 3841 Brickway Blvd.; Sonoma County Regional Parks’ office, 2300 County Center Drive, Suite 120A.

Doran Regional Park in Bodega Bay will have a limited number of passes at the gate.

For more information, visit parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov.