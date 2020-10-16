Sonoma County registrar notes address changes for drop boxes, voting locations

The locations of some ballot drop boxes and in-person voting locations for the Nov. 3 election have changed, Sonoma County’s elections chief said Friday.

Deva Proto, the registrar of voters, said the changes were made after the sheet of paper listing the sites was printed and inserted in mail-in ballot envelopes. Ballots were mailed to about 295,000 voters on Oct. 5 and have been returned to the elections office by the thousands this week.

The changes are:

The Jenner Fire Station drop box has been replaced by the Duncans Mills Fire Station drop box at 24900 Highway 116.

The address for the Roseland Community Center in Santa Rosa, which is both a drop box and an in-person voting location, has been changed to 779 Sebastopol Road.

The address for the Bluebird Center drop box in Windsor has changed to 25 Bluebird Drive.

The address for Berger Center voting location in Oakmont has changed to 6633 Oakmont Drive.

Voters may return their ballots by mail using the postage-paid envelope or take them to any one of 20 drop boxes available 24/7 through Election Day, or vote in person at any one of 30 staffed voting locations Oct. 31 through Election Day.

This is the first all-mail election in state history, prompted by health concerns due to the pandemic.

The updated list of addresses is available on the registrar of voters’ website, sonomacounty.ca.gov/vote.

Search your address in the map below to see the nearest voting centers and drop box locations.

