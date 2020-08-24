Sonoma County renters could face $17 million shortfall each month, analysis finds

Nicanora Urueta, 37, has pulled her family out of dire situations that left them homeless multiple times, inspired to provide a good life for her three teenagers.

The Fulton resident is a single mother and just one college credit shy of submitting an application to nursing school. It would mark another milestone on her arduous journey surviving abusive relationships and a string of precarious housing situations that sometimes left her sleeping on the street.

Things were stable the last two years as she juggled Santa Rosa Junior College classes with her serving job at Negri’s in Occidental. But then the coronavirus reached Sonoma County and she was furloughed in March, forced to file for unemployment after years of working multiple jobs to make ends meet.

The weekly checks brought security, but since the extra $600 federal jobless benefit expired last month, Urueta could make only a partial rent payment in August. Her fears about becoming homeless again have returned with the next check due in a matter of days.

Without the emergency unemployment boost, Sonoma County renters who lost their jobs during the pandemic could face an estimated $17 million shortfall each month, or more than $840 per person, according to a recent analysis by local advocacy group Generation Housing.

As multiple housing protection bills navigate the state Legislature, local policymakers are looking at options like rental assistance programs to help unemployed renters stay housed with state eviction courts resuming Sept. 2.

“Once I switched over to unemployment it was a huge relief,” Urueta said. “I was bringing in enough money to pay rent and cover the basics to keep us afloat. I didn’t really think Congress would not do their job. I wasn’t worried about the expiration.”

The Gen H report — intended to be a guide for local lawmakers debating rental protections — arrived as Congress failed to extend the supplemental jobless benefit beyond the July 31 deadline. As a result, it fractured a vital lifeline for the 79,000 Sonoma County residents who filed unemployment claims between March and June, according to state figures.

It also was released before Sonoma County and Santa Rosa received a combined $245 million settlement from PG&E earlier this month, stemming from damage caused by the 2017 firestorm.

Officials are gathering community input over the next few weeks to help decide how to use the rare windfall, and some housing advocates are calling for a public fund to help local renters keep a roof over their heads.

Generation Housing’s policy and advocacy director Jesus Guzman, who authored the analysis with support from New York University, said the $2 trillion U.S. CARES Act helped rent payment rates remain largely above 90% nationwide.

With many business sectors still shut down or operating with restrictions, forcing owners to limit staff, many of the housing uncertainties that were avoided early on by providing emergency benefits have been reintroduced in its absence.

“Those predictions didn’t come through in March, April, May, and a big reason was the federal stimulus and extra unemployment benefits, which were a huge lifeline,” Guzman said. “The question was what was going to happen once those went away.”

This month Californians with unemployment benefits received the regular rate, which is based on income level and capped at $450 per week. The maximum payout now is roughly 43% lower than the monthly payments provided before July 31.

And the need for financial assistance remains high. The local unemployment rate for July, released on Friday, was 9.8% with 24,700 county workers without jobs. At least one person lost a job in over 25,000 local households, the Gen H analysis found.

Should the $600 monthly federal benefit return, the county’s total rent gap would shrink significantly to $4.7 million each month, according to the report. The shortfall will narrow as the workforce gets restored.

But even with residents returning to work, Guzman said there is still a multimillion-dollar deficit, which means thousands of renters would still be hurt.

“It’s not zero,” he said.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s statewide eviction moratorium was lifted by the Judicial Council of California earlier this month, giving legislators until Sept. 1 to craft tenant protections and avoid a so-called eviction cliff with 4 million at-risk residents statewide.

Two proposals are working their way through the state Capitol, and local elected officials are looking to Sacramento first before adopting new policies, said county Supervisor James Gore, the vice president of the California State Association of Counties.

Senate Bill 1410 would give tax credits to landlords to cover missed rent payments. They could sell the credits on the secondary market for cash. Tenants would have until 2024 to start paying back missed rent.

The other proposal, Assembly Bill 1436, would give renters one year to repay debt beginning 90 days after the state’s health emergency ends.

Both would ban evictions as long as California is under a state of emergency.

Gore said a blanket moratorium locally is bad policy and would force the debt onto someone else. And given the county’s $45.7 million shortfall and $111.5 million suffered in road damage from the 2017 fires, using the PG&E funds to bail out renters is unlikely, he said.

However, there is momentum toward creating a rental assistance fund for vulnerable tenants, using federal stimulus dollars and emergency grants awarded to the county’s Community Development Commission.

Gore estimated they could scrape together as much as $4 million for a potential vote in early September.

“Even though the trigger hasn’t been pulled, we’re loaded,” Gore said.

Assistance is often partial, though, said Urueta, the Fulton mother. Protections provide some peace of mind, but the idea of taking on debt creates anxiety, especially as she plans for nursing school next year.

“It would be another financial hardship,” Urueta said. “But we’re making the most of it and I’m proud of myself for how far I’ve come. I came to Sonoma County with the clothes on my back and created a good life for my kids, I feel. It hasn’t been easy, but they’re doing well.”

