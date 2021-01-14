Sonoma County reports 16 coronavirus deaths this week, boosting total to 234

Sonoma County health officials have reported 16 more people have died so far this week from complications of the coronavirus, boosting the pandemic death toll to 234.

The latest fatalities, which were disclosed Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, occurred between Dec. 16 and Jan. 13. They include five people who lived in skilled nursing centers or residential care homes for the elderly and 11 people from the general population. Each of the individuals died in unidentified local hospitals.

The county has reported 42 virus-related deaths since the start of 2021, though some of those fatalities occurred in the previous year. There is often a lag of weeks between when the deaths occur and when they are reported by county health officials.

Of the 11 residents in the general public, four were between 50 and 64 and one was between 18 and 49. The other six of them were over 64.

Of those who lived in senior care sites, four were over 64 and one was between 50 and 64.

Throughout the pandemic that began last March, county public health officials have repeatedly refused to identify local victims of the virus, where they lived, where they died and when they contracted the infectious disease. They have cited individual privacy concerns as the reason for withholding those details.

County health officials and infection control specialists have warned that January and February likely would become the deadliest months of the pandemic. They said the expected increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths related to Christmas and New Year’s gatherings of family and friends only would begin to be evident in the community at the end of this month.

