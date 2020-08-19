Sonoma County reports eight more deaths related to the coronavirus

Sonoma County health officials said Wednesday eight more residents have died from complications of the coronavirus, boosting the pandemic death toll to 65 victims.

Each of the fatalities — the most reported in a single day since the virus emerged in March — involved residents over 63. Four of them were female and four were male. Three of the victims had been hospitalized for treatment of the infectious disease. Seven of them were residents of senior care homes that have been the deadly epicenter of the virus with 80% of the deaths.

Also, county health officials reported 197 new COVID-19 infections Wednesday, including the deaths. That tally of fresh cases surpasses the previous high daily total of 144 new infections reported less than a week ago on Thursday.

The latest fatalities go back to Friday, when three people died. One person died on Saturday and another the following day. On Monday, three more residents lost their lives to the virus.

