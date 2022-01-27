Five more COVID-19 deaths reported in Sonoma County

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here .

To track coronavirus cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world, go here.

For information about how to schedule a vaccine in Sonoma County, go here.

Sonoma County health officials reported five more deaths tied to COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of fatalities this month to 15 and the total of the nearly 2-year pandemic to 437.

The five fatalities represent the ongoing fallout of a winter surge that continues to infect large numbers of local residents every day, even as spread of the virus has either stabilized or is slowly declining, said Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s health officer.

Three of the five reported fatalities were among skilled nursing residents who were between 90 and 100, while all five had underlying health conditions. Mase said it’s not surprising to see residents of advanced age, whether vaccinated or not, succumbing to the virus.

“This is an extremely vulnerable population that’s being impacted in terms of deaths,” said Mase, adding that many recent pandemic deaths have been occurring among younger unvaccinated residents and much older vaccinated and unvaccinated residents with underlying health conditions.

But Mase said she hopes both COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths will soon subside, following what looks like a crest of new cases.

The deaths included an unvaccinated woman between 80 and 90 who died Dec. 31; an unvaccinated man between 90 and 100 who died in a skilled nursing home Jan. 11; a vaccinated man between 90 and 100 who died in a skilled nursing home on Jan. 13; a vaccinated man between 60 and 70 who died at home on Jan. 14; and an unvaccinated man between 90 and 100 who died in a skilled nursing home on Jan. 14.

Health officials said the virus is once again making its way through local senior care homes. There have been at least five COVID-19 deaths confirmed among skilled nursing residents since the beginning of the year.

At 15 deaths, January has surpassed October in terms of pandemic-related deaths. The pandemic surge in summer 2021 saw virus-related fatalities number 17, 38, 25 and 11 in July, August, September and October, respectively.

The highest number of pandemic deaths occurred during the 2020-2021 winter, with the months of December, January and February claiming 51, 68 and 32 lives, respectively.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 hospitalization rates remain elevated, with a growing number of virus-positive patients being treated in intensive care.

Last year, pandemic hospitalizations peaked at 104 on Jan. 7. Recently, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has hovered above 100 for about a week.

As of Tuesday, there were 107 people hospitalized, with 20 of the patients in ICU, according to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard. Hospitalizations peaked last Friday at 116.

COVID-19 transmission has stabilized, if not declined. Average rates may have peaked at 246.6 new daily cases per 100,000 for the seven-day period ending Jan. 10.

Since then, it’s come down to 203.1 daily cases per 100,000 for the seven-day period ending Jan. 19. The county analyzes seven-day averages with a seven-day lag to smooth out day-to-day discrepancies in data reporting.

On Tuesday, the county reported 915 new cases.

Mase said if the current downward trend in virus spread holds, she expects COVID-19 hospitalization rates to also begin declining possibly next week or thereafter.

“That’s what we’re seeing everywhere around the state and in the Bay Area,” she said.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.