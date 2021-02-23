Sonoma County reports four more COVID-19 deaths, raising total to 295

Sonoma County health officials on Monday reported four additional deaths from complications of the coronavirus, bringing the pandemic total to 295.

The four victims were all men, three over the age of 64 and one between 18 and 49. Each man had lived in the general population.

Three of the deaths occurred Feb. 15 to 17, while the one dates to Jan. 9 but the fatality was not documented until Monday as related related to COVID-19.

Of the total deaths since last March when the pandemic started, 165, or 55% of them, have occurred among residents of skilled nursing or residential care homes for the elderly. The share of deaths among senior care home residents has declined since the summer surge in July, August and September when it was as high as 80%.

Overall, the number of deaths has declined in February, with 18 deaths so far. The county lost 68 residents to the coronavirus in January, the deadliest month of the ongoing pandemic.

