Sonoma County reports three more COVID-19 deaths

Sonoma County public health officials late Friday night reported three more fatalities tied to COVID-19, including the death of one man who was a resident at a skilled nursing facility.

That man, who was over 65, died on Thursday at a hospital, according to Rohish Lal, a spokesman for the county’s Health Services Department. Lal declined to identify the nursing home or the hospital

Another man, who was between 49 and 64 years old, died July 30 while hospitalized. Lal said there was a delay in the hospital reporting the death to officials. It is unclear what caused the delay, he said.

The third person, a women, was over 65. She died Thursday at a hospital.

All three patients had underlying health conditions, Lal said. He declined to give any more information about the deaths.

To date, four local skilled nursing homes have reported fatalities, as required by the California Department of Public Health, which publishes the data on its COVID-19 website for skilled nursing homes.

There have now been 38 confirmed virus-related deaths at senior care homes.

As of Friday night, the county reported 3,431 confirmed coronavirus cases — of which 1,765 are active — and 47 deaths. A total of 56 county residents are hospitalized who have either tested positive or are suspected to have contracted the virus.

