Sonoma County reports three more COVID deaths

The number of Sonoma County residents whose deaths are linked to COVID-19 has gone up by three.

The total number of Sonoma County deaths since the pandemic began stood at 432 as of Friday, county officials said.

The latest confirmed deaths involved three hospitalized people over the age of 70. According to county staff, the deaths involved:

A vaccinated woman with underlying health conditions on Jan. 2

An unvaccinated man with underlying health conditions on Jan. 4

An unvaccinated man on Jan. 9

There have been 11 deaths this month, but it’s not unusual for reported fatalities to lag by weeks because of delays in confirming those related to COVID-19.

In recent weeks, cases of COVID-19 linked to the highly transmissible omicron variant has even impacted those who are vaccinated and received booster shots.

The latest deaths were announced the same day the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office confirmed an outbreak among inmates at its jail.

There have been 62 cases over the past two weeks, and the number of positive inmates as of Friday stood at 45. Several inmates recovered in custody and others were released and returned home to finish isolation periods.

Released inmates include those whose release dates were approaching.

Since last month, 29 staff members have also tested positive. All infected staff and inmates have reported minor symptoms, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Staff and inmates are tested twice per week and incoming inmates are tested upon entry to the jail before being quarantined for 10 days.

Earlier this week, Sonoma County officials confirmed at least 174 of the more than 700 inmates at the Main Adult Detention Facility in Santa Rosa tested positive for COVID-19 since December,

