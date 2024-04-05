• Do not look at the sun through a camera lens, telescope, binoculars, or any other optical device, even while wearing eclipse glasses or using a handheld solar viewer — the concentrated solar rays will burn through the filter and cause serious eye injury.

• Inspect your eclipse glasses to ensure that they are not damaged before use.

• View the sun through eclipse glasses or a handheld solar viewer during the partial eclipse phases. Regular sunglasses will not protect your eyes.

Avoid damaging your eyes while looking at the eclipse by following these instructions:

Some Sonoma County residents are hitting the road for the opportunity to see next week’s total solar eclipse.

California isn’t among the 13 states in Monday’s “path of totality” (the Golden State will only see a partial eclipse), so Sebastopol resident Michael Wills and his husband, Fred, are taking the opportunity to head back to Wills’ hometown of Carbondale, Illinois, to be in the center of the action.

It will be Wills’ first time seeing a total solar eclipse. He described the upcoming experience as “particularly special.”

“It just turns out that Carbondale is in the exact center of the path of totality, as it was during the last (total eclipse the United States saw in 2017),” said Wills in a phone interview. “It was kind of odd that it hit twice.”

That eclipse, on Aug. 21, 2017, was dubbed “The Great American Eclipse,” with portions of 14 states in the path of totality. Last year, a swath of the U.S. between Texas and Oregon witnessed an annular eclipse, in which the moon nearly completely blocked the sun, leaving a “ring of fire” around the moon’s surface.

The next total solar eclipse after April 8 that will be visible from the United States will be more than 20 years from now, on Aug. 23, 2044, according to NASA.

Wills said that Carbondale, a city of 25,000 people 90 miles southeast of St. Louis, gets “absolutely crazy” at eclipse time.

“My friend was there during the last (eclipse) and she said … there's a certain point where it's like gridlock,” he said. “You really have to get there hours ahead of time because otherwise all the roads are just completely jammed.”

Wills and his husband arrived in St. Louis on Thursday, picked up a pre-booked rental car and drove to their Carbondale hotel, where they will stay until April 10 to wait out the eclipse masses.

The couple will spend the eclipse at a catered party in a vineyard (yes, Carbondale is in the heart of southern Illinois’ version of Wine Country).

The city will see 4 minutes and 9 seconds of totality, according to Astronomy. com, just before 2 p.m. local time.

In Dallas, Austin and San Antonio — the most popular cities in the path of totality according to the Automobile Association of America — Hertz rental car company is reporting a 3,000% increase over last year in advance bookings tied to the eclipse.

Hotel prices in those cities are 48% more expensive than the same weekend last year, AAA said.

In Carbondale, Wills said that when he made his hotel reservations a year ago, hotels that were normally about $150 were $600.

The eclipse watchers packing hotel rooms and jamming roadways are in for a special treat.

For one, it’s unusual that an eclipse travels over so much of the U.S. And, during the eclipse, the sun will be exhibiting a high amount of solar activity, according to NASA. That means that there will be lots of bright jets of plasma shooting out from the solar corona, the sun’s outer atmosphere. Wills said he’s heard that, because of this, the eclipse is going to be “pretty interesting.”

“The eclipse is a good reason to go (to Carbondale), and if it turns out that we get to see it, and the conditions are good, that will be the best thing that could happen,” said Wills.

“But if not, I haven't been back there in 25 years … so seeing some friends and hiking around where I grew up and seeing how things have changed, that'll be good enough too.”