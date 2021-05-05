Sonoma County residents anxious about steady community reopening

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here .

Track coronavirus cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here .

For information about how to schedule a vaccine in Sonoma County, go here .

Like many people in Sonoma County, Chelsea spent most of the last year in isolation from everyone beyond her household. She’s now venturing outside her family “bubble,” and it’s not easy.

When the 31-year-old Larkfield resident leaves her home, she’s anxious, hypervigilant of her surroundings and people near her.

“Every cough, every sneeze sounds like gunshots,” said Chelsea, who has a compromised immune system and asked that only her first name be used in this story to maintain her privacy. “I’ll find myself hyperaware of people as I’m moving about ... (feeling) unsure, bothered a lot of times because even the simplest things, people refuse to do.”

Though she’s not a confrontational person, she recently scolded a man for not wearing a face covering while he walked through Healdsburg Plaza, loudly and repeatedly sneezing. She said the park was packed with people, including families, elderly people and children running around, everyone vying for space.

“It’s frustrating because we’ve been through this for over a year now and people are still being inconsiderate and just not thinking,” she said of those not closely adhering to public health safety measures.

Chelsea’s reaction to the county’s steady reopening and relaxing pandemic restrictions on businesses and public life is not uncommon, mental health experts say. Residents are experiencing anxiety, uncertainty and fear as the pandemic wanes.

Their worries could heighten in mid-May when Sonoma County likely will be allowed by the state to ease even more limitations on community activities if coronavirus transmission rates remain low. While some people are eager to have public health rules loosened or lifted so they can begin to resume their pre-pandemic lives, others are not quite ready for “normal” life.

“We’re all in the same storm but in different boats and different places in the river,” said Dr. Stuart Buttlaire, regional director of behavioral health and addiction medicine at Kaiser Permanente in Northern California.

“We’ve spent the last year in lockdowns and isolated from family and friends and the urge is to kind of move into normality very quickly, but taking it slow is not such a bad thing.”

There are people, he said, having trouble sleeping, experiencing stress, anxiety and even depression as the gears of normalcy begin to reengage. The pandemic’s toll on the local community since March 2020 is inescapable: nearly 30,000 people in the county have tested positive for the deadly and highly contagious virus and 312 residents have lost their lives to complications of COVID-19.

“Some people just lost relatives or close friends and others have fought the disease themselves or have people around them who have,” Buttlaire said. “So not everyone is in the same place and they’re not ready to celebrate and jump back into the social scene.”

Helen Perez-Hyslop, 63, of Sana Rosa, is among those still taking precaution. During the pandemic, Perez-Hyslop said she was “extremely careful” not to expose herself to the virus, avoiding friends and family and always wearing an N95 respirator mask.

“The few times that I would go into the grocery store during the pandemic my heart would race,” she said. “I would think I would be laser focused on what I needed to buy and how I could strategically get out of the store in the least amount of time.”

Now, Perez-Hyslop said, she’s able to go into a store wearing a face covering and more “leisurely” buy things.

Doreen Van Leeuwen, a Santa Rosa marriage and family therapist who specializes in disaster mental health, said the pandemic is only the latest catastrophe to strike North Coast residents’ emotional and psychological well-being, wearing down people’s resilience.

Van Leeuwen said certain people are experiencing varying degrees of vulnerability, depending on their own circumstances. Those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are living with less worry about catching the infectious disease. And even then, the prospect of new coronavirus variants bringing on another wave of cases locally, as they have in other parts of the country and world, is a real possibility, medical experts have said.

“The fact that there’s variants is really scary,” she said. “There’s a real sense of not feeling in control. People think about what they can control and they say, ’When I’m home, that’s something I can control.’”

There are a number of behavioral therapies, such as practicing mindfulness, visualization and breathing therapies that can be useful for reducing fear and anxiety. Van Leeuwen recommended people surround themselves with others who are like minded.