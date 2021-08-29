Subscribe

Sonoma County residents confident in region’s emergency preparedness, survey finds

EMMA MURPHY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 28, 2021, 5:49PM
Where to sign up for emergency alerts

SoCoAlerts, the county’s warning system for emergencies, socoemergency.org

Nixle, the widely used public safety notification system, nixle.com

How we did the poll

The Press Democrat hired David Binder, a San Francisco public opinion researcher, to survey Sonoma County voters who either voted in November 2020 or registered to vote since then. The sample was screened to ensure respondents were representative of the county’s demographics.

Using 81 questions crafted in partnership with The Press Democrat, the firm polled 500 voters between July 12 and 14.

Pollsters contacted respondents by phone, text and email.

The questions started by asking respondents to identify the major issues facing the county and share how well or poorly they think local governments and services are performing. The poll then had them dive deeper into current issues that included cannabis, wildfire, COVID-19 response, local elections, wildfire, drought and homelessness.

The survey builds off of a previous poll conducted for The Press Democrat in May 2018 and has a 4.4% margin of error.

Part IV of a series. See earlier stories at PressDemocrat.com.

As wildfires burn across Northern California and a drought equal to the state’s worst deepens, Sonoma County residents are confident in the ability of local authorities to respond to emergencies, but some remain skeptical over the seriousness of climate change, a Press Democrat survey has found.

The newspaper’s exclusive survey of 500 registered Sonoma County voters found 72% of respondents feel county officials are more prepared to issue emergency warnings and conduct evacuations than they were several years ago. Those who said the county had not improved its disaster readiness accounted for 15% of respondents, while 12% said they did not know.

The survey was conducted in July for The Press Democrat by David Binder Research of San Francisco. The independent public opinion research firm also conducted a similar poll for The Press Democrat in May 2018.

For many, the fires of 2017 took the concept of evacuations from the abstract to a stark reality. The Kincade fire in 2019 — cause of the largest mass evacuation in county history — and the Walbridge and Glass fires last year have only reinforced that understanding.

“We’ve moved from this generalized concept that, yes, you evacuate in the face of danger,” said Chris Godley, the county’s emergency management director.

Traffic is backed up heading south on Highway 101 during mandatory evacuations due to predicted danger from the Kincade fire, in Windsor on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2019. (Darryl Bush / For The Press Democrat, 2019)
Traffic is backed up heading south on Highway 101 during mandatory evacuations due to predicted danger from the Kincade fire, in Windsor on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2019. (Darryl Bush / For The Press Democrat, 2019)

Over that same period, the county’s emergency response plan has become more refined and specific, Godley said.

Voluntary evacuations, for instance, are no longer an option. The county’s response plan instead has only two designations: evacuation warnings and mandatory evacuations. In addition to streamlining its communication with residents, the simplified system makes it easier for emergency responders to coordinate, Godley said.

The county also has introduced Hi-Lo sirens on emergency vehicles. Used only for evacuations, the sirens supplement web- and phone-based warnings the county has developed since the 2017, when many residents in the path of fires had no notice from authorities. Twenty-four people died in the firestorm in Sonoma County.

Windsor resident and survey respondent Kim Kern has signed up for alerts on Nixle, the public safety notification platform, for nearly every city in the county. In 2019, the Kincade fire came within 100 yards of her home near Foothill Regional Park.

The evolving emergency warning network — including 76 mountaintop lookout cameras, social media updates and Amber Alert-style cellphone notifications the county controversially opted not to use in 2017 — as well as the use of Hi-Lo sirens, have given residents better access to current, clear information, said Kern, 57.

“I do think people are better informed,” Kern said.

A Cal Fire S-2T airtanker drops fire retardant on a flank of the Walbridge fire near West Dry Creek Road in Healdsburg on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. (Alvin A.H. Jornada / The Press Democrat)
A Cal Fire S-2T airtanker drops fire retardant on a flank of the Walbridge fire near West Dry Creek Road in Healdsburg on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. (Alvin A.H. Jornada / The Press Democrat)

But Rio Nido resident and survey respondent Amethyst Mattinson, 24, is less confident in the county’s ability to respond to emergencies.

Last year, the Walbridge fire came within a mile of Mattinson’s home.

“I wasn’t given any notice really when the fires happened last year,” Mattinson said. “They were going one way, and then my power was out and I was told to leave.”

While Mattinson does not think the county has improved its response to emergencies, she thinks that is less to do with the county’s preparedness and more to do with the nature of the problem — fires are unpredictable.

California’s increasingly severe fire seasons and its deepening drought are widely seen to be the results of escalating climate change, but concern over the drastically changing environment is mixed in Sonoma County.

When asked to identify the major issues facing the county, a small share of respondents picked wildfire, drought and climate change. Of the 500 respondents surveyed, 15% said wildfire is a major issue, 12% said drought is a major issue and 5% said climate change is a major issue.

“It is surprising given the experiences we’ve had in recent years,” Godley said.

People gather along Rincon Ridge Drive to get a view of the Glass fire in Santa Rosa on Monday morning, Sept. 28, 2020. (Christopher Chung / The Press Democrat)
People gather along Rincon Ridge Drive to get a view of the Glass fire in Santa Rosa on Monday morning, Sept. 28, 2020. (Christopher Chung / The Press Democrat)

Housing costs, homelessness and crime were singled out by the largest group of respondents as the most pressing quality-of-life issues.

Godley wondered if more people would have identified wildfire, drought and climate change had the question been more specific in asking respondents if they worried about the direct impact to them and their family’s health and safety.

Climate change is of upmost concern for Santa Rosa resident and survey respondent Debora Templeton-Harika, 71. Templeton-Harika is concerned about the future for her grandchildren.

“They’re going to have to live on this planet much longer than I am and I’m very worried about what kind of life they’re going to have,” Templeton-Harika said, choking up.

Kern, who said she is definitely concerned about climate change, wondered if the issue rated low because it is more “invisible” than its symptoms, like drought and wildfire.

“They’re not really seeing it as being the beginning of the problem of what we are facing now with drought and wildfires,” said Kern.

The scientific consensus is clear on the threat of climate change and what it portends now and into the next century based on varying levels of human response.

But Mattinson and another survey respondent, Michael Hawkins, are skeptical climate change is a significant concern.

Mattinson, who said she does not consider climate change a big deal, believes fluctuations between global cooling and warming are natural.

Hawkins, 27, who says he is somewhat concerned about climate change, has been turned off by messaging from politicians.

“I cycle. I don’t like to waste things,” Hawkins said. “I would do my part, but it’s hard to take a lot of politicians seriously when they say the world is going to end in seven years.”

Hawkins, who recently moved away from the county to attend college, said he did take some steps to curb his water use during the drought, such as not washing cars in the driveway and reducing how much the lawn gets watered.

According to Grant Davis, general manager at Sonoma Water, the region’s dominant supplier, the current drought is equal in severity to the 1976-77 drought for California.

The east fork of the Russian River cuts a narrow and lazy path through the drought-parched canyons and lake bed of Lake Mendocino east of Ukiah, Sunday, June 20, 2021. Highway 20 is on the left. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)
The east fork of the Russian River cuts a narrow and lazy path through the drought-parched canyons and lake bed of Lake Mendocino east of Ukiah, Sunday, June 20, 2021. Highway 20 is on the left. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

Lake Mendocino, one of two major Russian River reservoirs, is at just 27% of its seasonal capacity and has dropped to the second lowest level in its 63-year history.

Lake Sonoma, the second and larger reservoir, is at 47% capacity and is projected to drop to a level that would require a mandatory 30% cut in downstream use — with implications for hundreds of thousands of residents stretching from Windsor to Novato.

Under state orders, Sonoma Water has already reduced diversions from the Russian River by 23%, said Jay Jasperse, Sonoma Water’s chief engineer.

Responding to countywide calls for water conservation, Templeton-Harika and Kern said they have been diligent about reducing their water use at home.

Kern’s family is in the process of ripping up their back lawn, which they let die off. They also replanted their front yard in xeriscape, a landscaping design that favors low-use and drought-tolerant plants.

Asked if local requirements to cut water usage by 20% are enough, 41% of survey respondents said they were, while 29% said they were not enough, 18% did not know and 12% said the requirements are too stringent.

To varying degrees Hawkins, Kern and Mattinson thought the usefulness of the requirements depended on how equally it affected residents.

“If the reduction were to help agriculture then its probably a good thing to do,” said Hawkins.

Balancing the needs of urban areas with the county’s more rural, agricultural areas is a particular challenge.

When asked if the county should divert water supplies from agricultural use to urban use, 38% of respondents said they would support such a step and 39% said they opposed it.

“It really reflects the duel nature of the county as an identity, we are both a rural agricultural community and we’re an urban community as well,” Godley said.

Davis and Tawny Tesconi, executive director of the Sonoma County Farm Bureau, pointed out that residents and the county’s ranchers, grape growers and farmers are not all served by the same tap — meaning water management is more complicated than implied by the survey question.

Wayne James of Tierra Vegetables in Santa Rosa can water only one row of crops at a time because of issues with his well pump Friday, July 9, 2021, on Airport Boulevard in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)
Wayne James of Tierra Vegetables in Santa Rosa can water only one row of crops at a time because of issues with his well pump Friday, July 9, 2021, on Airport Boulevard in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

Farmers and ranchers have been hit hard by the drought and in some areas have seen water reductions greater than 20%. Many depend on water rights to the Russian River that have been curtailed or on stored supplies that have dried out, forcing more reliance on groundwater.

Farmers and ranchers have had to make tough decisions as a result, including reducing herd and crop sizes, Tesconi said.

Some are looking at the expensive rehabilitation of wells, she said.

In the southern part of the county, home to many dairy farms, farmers have been forced to haul water for nearly a year because they are reliant on surface and spring water, Tesconi said. Groundwater is not a viable option.

“It’s been a continuum of water scarcity,” she said.

Feed has been another vexing challenge. Much of it for organic dairies comes from other water-scarce communities.

Should the drought persist next year, the economic ramifications will be magnified, Tesconi said.

“I do believe you will see some dairies go out of business,” she said.

During this time in 2020, a dry year on the Russian River, the water was past the knees of Isual Macias of Hoot Owl Vineyards in the Alexander Valley. On May 27, 2021, the water is even lower. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)
During this time in 2020, a dry year on the Russian River, the water was past the knees of Isual Macias of Hoot Owl Vineyards in the Alexander Valley. On May 27, 2021, the water is even lower. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

Tasked with preparing for the worst-case scenario, the county’s emergency management department is beginning to model what it would look like if winter again brings only about half of average rainfall, as has happened the past two seasons.

“It would be profound. The impacts would be even greater than in the 1970s,” Godley said.

Local cities and water districts have ramped up their call for water savings while holding in reserve their ability to enforce penalties for those not meeting targets.

The largest share of survey respondents, 48%, said customers should face penalties if they do not meet water conservation targets while 32% opposed such penalties and 18% did not express an opinion.

Kern thought penalties would be a good way to incentivize people if they don’t follow conservation guidelines, but Hawkins and Mattinson balked at the idea.

“It’s kind of tyrannical to be honest,” Mattinson said.

Godley said he understands both perspectives and noted an added challenge is keeping people committed in the face of continued emergencies.

“There’s a significant fatigue factor that’s also settled in on the community,” Godley said. “It’s challenging to continue to think about these things and, of course, COVID has done nothing except amplify that fatigue.”

You can reach Staff Writer Emma Murphy at 707-521-5228 or emma.murphy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MurphReports.

