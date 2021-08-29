Sonoma County residents confident in region’s emergency preparedness, survey finds
Part IV of a series. See earlier stories at PressDemocrat.com.
As wildfires burn across Northern California and a drought equal to the state’s worst deepens, Sonoma County residents are confident in the ability of local authorities to respond to emergencies, but some remain skeptical over the seriousness of climate change, a Press Democrat survey has found.
The newspaper’s exclusive survey of 500 registered Sonoma County voters found 72% of respondents feel county officials are more prepared to issue emergency warnings and conduct evacuations than they were several years ago. Those who said the county had not improved its disaster readiness accounted for 15% of respondents, while 12% said they did not know.
The survey was conducted in July for The Press Democrat by David Binder Research of San Francisco. The independent public opinion research firm also conducted a similar poll for The Press Democrat in May 2018.
For many, the fires of 2017 took the concept of evacuations from the abstract to a stark reality. The Kincade fire in 2019 — cause of the largest mass evacuation in county history — and the Walbridge and Glass fires last year have only reinforced that understanding.
“We’ve moved from this generalized concept that, yes, you evacuate in the face of danger,” said Chris Godley, the county’s emergency management director.
Over that same period, the county’s emergency response plan has become more refined and specific, Godley said.
Voluntary evacuations, for instance, are no longer an option. The county’s response plan instead has only two designations: evacuation warnings and mandatory evacuations. In addition to streamlining its communication with residents, the simplified system makes it easier for emergency responders to coordinate, Godley said.
The county also has introduced Hi-Lo sirens on emergency vehicles. Used only for evacuations, the sirens supplement web- and phone-based warnings the county has developed since the 2017, when many residents in the path of fires had no notice from authorities. Twenty-four people died in the firestorm in Sonoma County.
Windsor resident and survey respondent Kim Kern has signed up for alerts on Nixle, the public safety notification platform, for nearly every city in the county. In 2019, the Kincade fire came within 100 yards of her home near Foothill Regional Park.
The evolving emergency warning network — including 76 mountaintop lookout cameras, social media updates and Amber Alert-style cellphone notifications the county controversially opted not to use in 2017 — as well as the use of Hi-Lo sirens, have given residents better access to current, clear information, said Kern, 57.
“I do think people are better informed,” Kern said.
But Rio Nido resident and survey respondent Amethyst Mattinson, 24, is less confident in the county’s ability to respond to emergencies.
Last year, the Walbridge fire came within a mile of Mattinson’s home.
“I wasn’t given any notice really when the fires happened last year,” Mattinson said. “They were going one way, and then my power was out and I was told to leave.”
While Mattinson does not think the county has improved its response to emergencies, she thinks that is less to do with the county’s preparedness and more to do with the nature of the problem — fires are unpredictable.
California’s increasingly severe fire seasons and its deepening drought are widely seen to be the results of escalating climate change, but concern over the drastically changing environment is mixed in Sonoma County.
When asked to identify the major issues facing the county, a small share of respondents picked wildfire, drought and climate change. Of the 500 respondents surveyed, 15% said wildfire is a major issue, 12% said drought is a major issue and 5% said climate change is a major issue.
“It is surprising given the experiences we’ve had in recent years,” Godley said.
Housing costs, homelessness and crime were singled out by the largest group of respondents as the most pressing quality-of-life issues.
