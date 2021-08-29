Sonoma County residents confident in region’s emergency preparedness, survey finds

Godley wondered if more people would have identified wildfire, drought and climate change had the question been more specific in asking respondents if they worried about the direct impact to them and their family’s health and safety.

Climate change is of upmost concern for Santa Rosa resident and survey respondent Debora Templeton-Harika, 71. Templeton-Harika is concerned about the future for her grandchildren.

“They’re going to have to live on this planet much longer than I am and I’m very worried about what kind of life they’re going to have,” Templeton-Harika said, choking up.

Kern, who said she is definitely concerned about climate change, wondered if the issue rated low because it is more “invisible” than its symptoms, like drought and wildfire.

“They’re not really seeing it as being the beginning of the problem of what we are facing now with drought and wildfires,” said Kern.

The scientific consensus is clear on the threat of climate change and what it portends now and into the next century based on varying levels of human response.

But Mattinson and another survey respondent, Michael Hawkins, are skeptical climate change is a significant concern.

Mattinson, who said she does not consider climate change a big deal, believes fluctuations between global cooling and warming are natural.

Hawkins, 27, who says he is somewhat concerned about climate change, has been turned off by messaging from politicians.

“I cycle. I don’t like to waste things,” Hawkins said. “I would do my part, but it’s hard to take a lot of politicians seriously when they say the world is going to end in seven years.”

Hawkins, who recently moved away from the county to attend college, said he did take some steps to curb his water use during the drought, such as not washing cars in the driveway and reducing how much the lawn gets watered.

According to Grant Davis, general manager at Sonoma Water, the region’s dominant supplier, the current drought is equal in severity to the 1976-77 drought for California.

The east fork of the Russian River cuts a narrow and lazy path through the drought-parched canyons and lake bed of Lake Mendocino east of Ukiah, Sunday, June 20, 2021. Highway 20 is on the left. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

Lake Mendocino, one of two major Russian River reservoirs, is at just 27% of its seasonal capacity and has dropped to the second lowest level in its 63-year history.

Lake Sonoma, the second and larger reservoir, is at 47% capacity and is projected to drop to a level that would require a mandatory 30% cut in downstream use — with implications for hundreds of thousands of residents stretching from Windsor to Novato.

Under state orders, Sonoma Water has already reduced diversions from the Russian River by 23%, said Jay Jasperse, Sonoma Water’s chief engineer.

Responding to countywide calls for water conservation, Templeton-Harika and Kern said they have been diligent about reducing their water use at home.

Kern’s family is in the process of ripping up their back lawn, which they let die off. They also replanted their front yard in xeriscape, a landscaping design that favors low-use and drought-tolerant plants.

Asked if local requirements to cut water usage by 20% are enough, 41% of survey respondents said they were, while 29% said they were not enough, 18% did not know and 12% said the requirements are too stringent.

To varying degrees Hawkins, Kern and Mattinson thought the usefulness of the requirements depended on how equally it affected residents.

“If the reduction were to help agriculture then its probably a good thing to do,” said Hawkins.

Balancing the needs of urban areas with the county’s more rural, agricultural areas is a particular challenge.

When asked if the county should divert water supplies from agricultural use to urban use, 38% of respondents said they would support such a step and 39% said they opposed it.

“It really reflects the duel nature of the county as an identity, we are both a rural agricultural community and we’re an urban community as well,” Godley said.

Davis and Tawny Tesconi, executive director of the Sonoma County Farm Bureau, pointed out that residents and the county’s ranchers, grape growers and farmers are not all served by the same tap — meaning water management is more complicated than implied by the survey question.

Wayne James of Tierra Vegetables in Santa Rosa can water only one row of crops at a time because of issues with his well pump Friday, July 9, 2021, on Airport Boulevard in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

Farmers and ranchers have been hit hard by the drought and in some areas have seen water reductions greater than 20%. Many depend on water rights to the Russian River that have been curtailed or on stored supplies that have dried out, forcing more reliance on groundwater.