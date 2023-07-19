Sonoma County residents flock to ‘lucky retailers’ ahead of $1 billion lottery jackpot drawing

Ahead of Wednesday’s drawing, Sonoma County residents are flocking to lottery ticket sites in hopes of purchasing the winning Powerball ticket in dreams of scoring a $1 billion jackpot.

If a winner is selected during Wednesday night’s drawing, it will be the seventh highest jackpot won in U.S. history. The jackpot has grown since April 19, when a winning ticket sold in Ohio claimed the $253 million prize.

Since then, there have been 38 drawings but without a grand-prize ticket.

The grand-prize winner can choose to receive annual installments of the $1 billion prize — or $516.8 million upfront.

Some people are taking extra measures and going to “lucky retailers,” which are sites that have had past success in lotteries and are therefore considered lucky, according to the California State Lottery.

Stores that receive the title have either sold a ticket with a prize of $100,000 or higher. Or they pay out an average of 400 tickets — or $4,000 — per week.

Dave’s Market on West Third Street in Santa Rosa is one of these “lucky retailers,” several of which are located throughout Sonoma County.

Michelle Berry, manager of Dave’s Market, called in additional staff ahead of the busy evening Wednesday. She said customers visit the store until the 7 p.m. deadline to purchase tickets.

“People panic because they’re getting into the store right at the cut off and they literally want to cut in line to get their tickets,” Berry said. “But we deal with it and we’re used to it. We’ve had to do this before.”

Dave’s Market proudly displays two “Winner!” signs from past successes at the store’s lottery kiosk. One customer won $1,000 on May 30 and another won $1,000 on March 18.

Just across the Highway 12 lies another “lucky retailer,” a 7-Eleven on Sebastopol Avenue.

It was similarly bustling Wednesday morning. Cecilia Jara, an employee there, confirmed the liveliness was because of the lottery.

The past few days, she said, have brought a noticeable increase in customers as the jackpot increased.

“I would probably buy a house in Sonoma County and set my grandchildren up for college,” said Denise Zimmer, a Santa Rosa resident purchasing Powerball tickets Wednesday morning at Dave’s Market.

Zimmer, 72, doesn’t typically play the lottery, but she couldn’t resist the attractive jackpot. She said, without hesitation, she would choose the upfront sum of $516.8 million if she wins.

Why? Because of her age, she said.

The deadline to purchase a lottery ticket is 7 p.m. Wednesday, and the drawing will take place at 7:59 p.m.