Sonoma County residents, officials react to Rittenhouse acquittal

NASHELLY CHAVEZ
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 19, 2021, 2:58PM
The acquittal handed down Friday by a Wisconsin jury in the murder trial of Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse has stirred shared concern among local activists and law enforcement officials about the prospect of more widespread armed vigilantism at future public demonstrations.

Civil rights activists also are calling out the not guilty verdicts in Rittenhouse’s high-profile trial as another example of the nation’s flawed, racially biased justice system. A gun-toting person of color would have fared differently in such a trial, had they even made it out of the demonstration alive, activists said.

The verdict, which clears Rittenhouse, 18, of homicide and reckless endangerment charges for killing two protesters and wounding a third, comes about 17 months after Sonoma County saw its own wave of large protests amid the nationwide upheaval and civil unrest over cases of police brutality against Black men and women and other people of color.

While violent confrontations among protesters and counter demonstrators, including clashes between groups such as Antifa, the anti-fascist group, and the Proud Boys, a far-right organization, have roiled some West Coast cities, including Portland, Oakland and Sacramento, Sonoma County has seen no such standoffs.

And outside of Portland, armed standoffs among opposing groups have been rare.

But Santa Rosa resident Samra Tekle, 20, said she worries Friday’s acquittal of Rittenhouse sends a message that protesters’ lives are “expendable.”

She was one of hundreds of people who rallied in downtown Santa Rosa last year to advocate for greater police accountability in the wake of George Floyd’s murder by Minneapolis police.

Tekle felt “rage and disappointment” Friday after learning Rittenhouse would walk free.

“I think it’s bull,” Tekle said of Rittenhouse’s claim that he fired on the three men in self-defense. “He’s a teenager that took the law in his own hands and used the excuse that he was in danger. It’s the same excuse that is used by law enforcement.”

Izaak Schwaiger, a local civil rights attorney, said he believed the jury in the case came to the right conclusion given the evidence presented before them.

Prosecutors failed to do a good enough job showing Rittenhouse acted for reasons other than being afraid for his safety during a tumultuous night of protests, Schwaiger said.

“You don’t have a clear-cut case that was painted, that this guy was out there to hurt people,” Schwaiger said. “(Rittenhouse) was stupid, the situation was stupid, there were so many failures in that there were people who could have stopped this. But stupidity is not a crime.”

He added that the politically heated debate around the case has taken away from the facts presented to the jury, but also will likely “stoke the flames” when it comes to demonstrators from all side of the political spectrum.

“They’re going to view it on the right as a license to be violent and on the left, they’re going to view it as ‘The right is going to get away with violence so we have to be prepared,’” Schwaiger said. “None of that should be relevant.”

Law enforcement officials worry about untrained and unaccountable citizens seeing themselves as guardians of law and order, Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sgt. Juan Valencia said.

“We don’t want people to do that,” he said. “We have a job to do and there’s case law and laws and policies and procedures we have to follow to protect not only us but to protect the public.”

In California, it is illegal to carry a gun openly in public settings like a street protest. The state requires a permit to carry a concealed firearm. In Sonoma County in 2019 there were almost 200 active permits for concealed carry firearms.

Valencia said he would not be able to provide an updated number Friday, saying such a figure would have to come through a formal public records request from The Press Democrat. But generally, he said, armed citizenry appearing at protests or gathering with the idea of protect private property was not something sheriff’s deputies had encountered, he said.

He could not recall a recent incident of a citizen firing a gun to protect private property or in an exercise of self-defense in Sonoma County.

The Sheriff’s Office, the county’s largest local enforcement department, was not bringing in extra officers on Friday, he said. Authorities were aware of the possibility of protests in response to the verdict in Kenosha, but were not aware of any plans as of noon, Valencia said.

“Given the verdict we are prepared in case there is any type of civil unrest in the county,” he said.

Officers at the Santa Rosa Police Department’s incident command center were monitoring the public response to the verdict here and around the country to see if authorities needed to prepare for protests or civil unrest in the city, Chief Ray Navarro said.

Navarro recalled his officers arresting someone with a shotgun during last summer’s protests in the wake of Floyd’s murder at the hands of then-Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, but he said that such encounters with armed citizens were rare in Santa Rosa.

At the time of the protests, police officials told The Press Democrat they arrested a protester with an unloaded shotgun. The man was supporting protesters and was trying to prove a point, officials said at the time — unlike Rittenhouse, who turned out in Kenosha to counter demonstrators.

“The suspect’s intention was see what the police would do to a ‘white’ male holding a gun,” police Lt. Jeneane Kucker told The Press Democrat for a June 3, 2020 story.

California’s gun laws make citizens showing up to protests carrying assault rifles less likely than in a more permissive open carry state like Wisconsin, Navarro said. But dealing with such a person would be a high priority for his officers during such a situation, he said.

“If there’s somebody with an assault weapon or shooting a firearm that will take priority,” he said.

Navarro did not recall any recent self-defense cases in Santa Rosa. He declined to expound on the broader significance of the Rittenhouse verdict. “My priority is our community and the safety of our community,” he said.

Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time of the Aug. 25, 2020 shootings, brought an AR-style semi-automatic rifle to the third night of demonstrations in the wake of a Kenosha police officer shooting Jacob Blake, a Black man who was carrying a knife. The officer said he believed Blake was about to stab him. Blake was shot in the back and left partly paralyzed.

At his trial, Rittenhouse defended his actions by saying he acted reasonably to protect himself during a chaotic night of protests, in which he traveled from his home in Antioch, Illinois on a self-described mission to protect local businesses.

But Telke highlighted what she described as a racially-influenced double standard in the justice system that benefited Rittenhouse, who is white. He was acquitted of the charges against him despite killing two people and wounding a third with a gun.

Yet, scores of unarmed Black men have been fatally shot by police, she said. She also pointed to the 2013 shooting of Andy Lopez, the Latino teen who was killed by a Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputy who saw him holding an airsoft gun that resembled an AK-47 assault rifle.

“His death was considered justified,” Tekle said.

Staff Writer Andrew Graham contributed to this story.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been revised to more accurately describe the regulation of concealed carry firearms in California, where it is illegal for civilians to carry a gun openly in public settings like a street protest.

Nashelly Chavez

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, The Press Democrat 

Who calls the North Bay home and how do their backgrounds, socioeconomic status and other factors shape their experiences? What cultures, traditions and religions are celebrated where we live? These are the questions that drive me as I cover diversity, equity and inclusion in Sonoma County and beyond.   

 

