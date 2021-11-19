Sonoma County residents, officials react to Rittenhouse acquittal

The acquittal handed down Friday by a Wisconsin jury in the murder trial of Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse has stirred shared concern among local activists and law enforcement officials about the prospect of more widespread armed vigilantism at future public demonstrations.

Civil rights activists also are calling out the not guilty verdicts in Rittenhouse’s high-profile trial as another example of the nation’s flawed, racially biased justice system. A gun-toting person of color would have fared differently in such a trial, had they even made it out of the demonstration alive, activists said.

The verdict, which clears Rittenhouse, 18, of homicide and reckless endangerment charges for killing two protesters and wounding a third, comes about 17 months after Sonoma County saw its own wave of large protests amid the nationwide upheaval and civil unrest over cases of police brutality against Black men and women and other people of color.

While violent confrontations among protesters and counter demonstrators, including clashes between groups such as Antifa, the anti-fascist group, and the Proud Boys, a far-right organization, have roiled some West Coast cities, including Portland, Oakland and Sacramento, Sonoma County has seen no such standoffs.

And outside of Portland, armed standoffs among opposing groups have been rare.

But Santa Rosa resident Samra Tekle, 20, said she worries Friday’s acquittal of Rittenhouse sends a message that protesters’ lives are “expendable.”

She was one of hundreds of people who rallied in downtown Santa Rosa last year to advocate for greater police accountability in the wake of George Floyd’s murder by Minneapolis police.

Tekle felt “rage and disappointment” Friday after learning Rittenhouse would walk free.

“I think it’s bull,” Tekle said of Rittenhouse’s claim that he fired on the three men in self-defense. “He’s a teenager that took the law in his own hands and used the excuse that he was in danger. It’s the same excuse that is used by law enforcement.”

Izaak Schwaiger, a local civil rights attorney, said he believed the jury in the case came to the right conclusion given the evidence presented before them.

Prosecutors failed to do a good enough job showing Rittenhouse acted for reasons other than being afraid for his safety during a tumultuous night of protests, Schwaiger said.

“You don’t have a clear-cut case that was painted, that this guy was out there to hurt people,” Schwaiger said. “(Rittenhouse) was stupid, the situation was stupid, there were so many failures in that there were people who could have stopped this. But stupidity is not a crime.”

He added that the politically heated debate around the case has taken away from the facts presented to the jury, but also will likely “stoke the flames” when it comes to demonstrators from all side of the political spectrum.

“They’re going to view it on the right as a license to be violent and on the left, they’re going to view it as ‘The right is going to get away with violence so we have to be prepared,’” Schwaiger said. “None of that should be relevant.”

Law enforcement officials worry about untrained and unaccountable citizens seeing themselves as guardians of law and order, Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sgt. Juan Valencia said.

“We don’t want people to do that,” he said. “We have a job to do and there’s case law and laws and policies and procedures we have to follow to protect not only us but to protect the public.”

In California, it is illegal to carry a gun openly in public settings like a street protest. The state requires a permit to carry a concealed firearm. In Sonoma County in 2019 there were almost 200 active permits for concealed carry firearms.

Valencia said he would not be able to provide an updated number Friday, saying such a figure would have to come through a formal public records request from The Press Democrat. But generally, he said, armed citizenry appearing at protests or gathering with the idea of protect private property was not something sheriff’s deputies had encountered, he said.

He could not recall a recent incident of a citizen firing a gun to protect private property or in an exercise of self-defense in Sonoma County.

The Sheriff’s Office, the county’s largest local enforcement department, was not bringing in extra officers on Friday, he said. Authorities were aware of the possibility of protests in response to the verdict in Kenosha, but were not aware of any plans as of noon, Valencia said.

“Given the verdict we are prepared in case there is any type of civil unrest in the county,” he said.