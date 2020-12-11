Sonoma County residents wanted for Stanford coronavirus study

The Stanford University School of Medicine is looking for participants from Sonoma County and across the greater San Francisco Bay Area for a study aimed at tracking the spread of the coronavirus in the region.

The Community Alliance to Test Coronavirus At Home (CATCH) study is out to estimate the true prevalence of the virus in the Bay Area.

All Bay Area residents 18 years or older, symptoms or not, may sign up to participate. The study is free and no health insurance is required.

Participants are sought in the counties of Sonoma, Napa, Marin, Alameda, Contra Costa, Monterey, San Benito, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, San Francisco, San Mateo and Solano.

"We encourage as many Bay Area residents as possible to sign-up for the CATCH Study to help increase our knowledge of a virus that has had significant impacts on our communities," Dr. Yvonne Maldonado, the lead researcher on the study, said in a statement.

If interested, click here to fill out a survey to determine eligibility. If selected, a nasal swab self-collection kit will be delivered to your home at no cost.