Sonoma County ReStore founder Jack Blankenship dies at 83

Growing up, Jack Blankenship lived without the certainty of a safe home – so he spent his entire adult life ensuring others did not have such worries.

Known as “Mr. Habitat,” he was the founder of the Sonoma County Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore, a discount home improvement store that sells new and used furniture and home improvement items. The proceeds from its sales have helped tens of thousands of people in need build their lives in homes of their own.

On June 28, Blankenship, whose family described him as “larger than life,” died of congestive heart failure at Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital. He was 83.

“I saw him do everything he dreamed of wanting to do in his life,” said his wife, Phyllis. “He had so little growing up but poured so much into the people around him.”

In the 1940s, Blankenship’s parents left the tiny dust bowl town of Ardmore, Oklahoma with him and his four siblings in tow. They settled in California’s San Joaquin Valley, where his parents – who had been farmers in Oklahoma – hoped to land jobs as they often struggled to provide proper food, clothing and shelter.

Never forgetting his humble beginnings, Blankenship dedicated his life to helping those in need.

He wore many hats in his professional life. He worked as a psychiatric technician, a farmer, a program director, an ordained minister and a nonprofit chairman.

His relatives said everyone who knew him viewed him as a mentor and “grandfather.”

Blankenship in 2001 joined the board of Sonoma County Habitat for Humanity, the local organization dedicated to expanding access to affordable housing.

Two years later, Blankenship began building what would become the local ReStore resale shop from the ground up.

At the outset in 2003, he sold second-hand items right out of his Santa Rosa garage. He’d drive around in his truck picking up knickknacks, tools and furniture or imperfect or leftover construction materials. Blankenship would then resell the items in a yard sale every weekend, his family said.

He donated the proceeds from his yard sales to Habitat for Humanity.

Eventually, in 2006, he opened the Sonoma County ReStore, the first retail store benefiting Habitat for Humanity, inside a small warehouse in Santa Rosa.

In 2010, ReStore expanded into a larger location at the corner of Industrial Drive and Piner Road, according to the store’s website.

Now, ReStore is set in a 17,000 square-foot store and raises money for Habitat for Humanity by selling donated doors, bathtubs, sinks, and other old and new home-improvement items and building materials, as well as gently used furniture and other items for the home.

“He didn’t wait till things were lined up and perfect, he just jumped in,” said Lori Harvey, ReStore’s operation supervisor. “He’d often walk into the ReStore with his cane or walker and just look around and smile.”

When the pandemic struck in 2020 and California shut down many non-essential businesses in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus, most of the workers at Sonoma County’s ReStore were furloughed for three months.

Every employee received an envelope containing $100 to help as they endured the furloughs, store officials said, adding that the donor wished to remain anonymous.

Regardless, everyone knew the unexpected gift came from Blankenship.

It was the kind of thing he would do, said Denise Boardman, Blankenship’s friend and a ReStore volunteer for more than 20 years. “He’ll always be Mr. Habitat to me,” she added.

Blankenship retired from Sonoma Developmental Center in 1994 as a program director.

He was slowed over the past decade by a form of leukemia, but he continued to devote time and energy to Habitat for Humanity.

“He’s been sick for a long time, but I think his big heart and dedication to ReStore kept him alive,” said Blankenship’s oldest son, Mark, of Santa Rosa.

Phyllis Blankenship hopes to continue ReStore with the same level of passion and compassion that burned inside her husband.

“I don’t know what life will look like without him,” she said. “My only hope is that I continue ReStore with the same desire as Jack did.”

Mark Blankenship said his fondest memories of his father are fishing and drinking brandy with him as they watched the sunset at the Mammoth Pool Reservoir along the San Joaquin River in the Sierra National Forest. It was a trip the men in the Blankenship family took together every year.

It is trip, Mark Blankenship said, he will miss dearly.

“We didn’t need to say anything, being there together was enough for us,” he said.

“He’s left such a big hole,” he added.

A celebration of life ceremony will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. July 25 at the ReStore site, 1201 Piner Road, Suite #500, in Santa Rosa.

In addition to his wife Phyllis and son Mark, he is survived by son Mike, of Santa Rosa and three grandsons.

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @searchingformya.