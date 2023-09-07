It sounded like a great idea for all concerned when Sonoma County announced an agreement with Tauzer Apiaries in February.

The county would allow the Woodland-based beekeeping company to “park” as many as 120 hives on vacant public land next to the Healdsburg Transfer Station, a disposal and recycling facility at the Alexander Valley Road-Healdsburg Avenue fork.

Tauzer would have a place for some of their bees to live when they weren’t pollinating valuable crops in the Central Valley. The county would receive a tiny reward — $5 annually per colony — for helping to support an impacted industry. Flowers would be pollinated, and the air would hum with hardworking insects.

Then came the Aug. 7 meeting of the Healdsburg City Council. One after another, owners of small apiaries came forward to criticize the contract, insisting to the council that “migratory hives” like Tauzer’s, rather than benefiting the local ecology, only degrade it.

The Healdsburg council didn’t have any real say in the matter. Yet those public comments wound up having a large impact.

County officials reexamined the issue after receiving an informational packet from a coalition of local apiaries — more or less, the same people who addressed the council — and decided to change course. The Department of Public Infrastructure last week announced the county will terminate its contract with Tauzer following a 60-day period for public notice.

“It was presented as a feel-good community benefit,” said Supervisor James Gore, whose 4th District includes Healdsburg, and whose father was a beekeeper. “I always support doing public good with public lands. But after multiple sides being heard, it was clear, that’s a dispute. The fact that it’s a controversial issue means that it should be more of a judicious or deliberate discussion.”

Trevor Tauzer, the second-generation owner of Tauzer Apiaries, said the company was disappointed by the reversal.

“A few loud voices brought forward cherry-picked pseudo-science to make erroneous arguments that their style of beekeeping is more beneficial to the community and our bees disrupted this activity,” he said in an email.

Tauzer said losing the Healdsburg site will have real-world impacts.

"It has a trickle-down effect on all of our hives, the local farmers that we serve each year and even the grocery store or local market shelves we all shop,“ he wrote. ”We hope by the time we must vacate the Healdsburg site we will have identified a suitable replacement nearby where our bees remain healthy."

Far from just a local issue, the dispute is being replayed all over the United States, as small-scale beekeepers fight to fend off the encroachment of much larger operators who are paid to move their bees from site to site for agricultural pollination — so-called migratory hives.

“The problem with migratory and commercial beekeeping is that they are greenwashing their operation into something that sounds like safeguarding the well-being of honeybees. But that’s not the case,” said Michael Thiele, founder of Apis Arborea, a research nonprofit focused on “rewilding” bees. “We added the science. We added research papers to back up the claims. We needed to educate county officials, and they were very appreciative of that.”

The small apiarists raise a host of concerns, including the raiding of their hives, competition over scarce resources, the deterioration of biodiversity in bee populations and the introduction of pests and diseases.

“Imagine you are a hobby beekeeper and you have two hives, and a migratory beekeeper puts 160 hives across the street from yours,” Thiele said. “Those commercial bees will overrun your hives and rob them of all your stores. It’s something that has happened over and over in Sonoma County.”

To Ramesh Sagili, professor of apiculture at Oregon State University, some of those issues are more urgent than others.

Sagili, who cautioned that he is not familiar with the specific situation at the Healdsburg Transfer Station, doesn’t believe migratory bees are likely to expose local insects to any “new” diseases. But he said it’s entirely possible a large, migratory operation has higher levels of common pathogens and pests — especially the varroa mite, a lethal parasite that compromises honeybees’ immune systems.

“I’m a hobby beekeeper. I have hives in my background,” he said. “I have more control over that, I can manage it. But when you have 5,000, 10,000 hives, it’s a very different situation. Even if you’re a good beekeeper.”

The biggest question with introducing new hives, Sagili said, is whether the area has enough “forage” — meaning flowering plants to provide pollen for proteins, and nectar for carbohydrates — to support all the bees. Especially during late summer and early fall, when not a lot is in bloom.