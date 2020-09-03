Subscribe

Sonoma County road crews begin fire recovery with tree, erosion work in burn zones

KEVIN FIXLER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 2, 2020, 6:02PM
Updated 9 hours ago

Sonoma County road and maintenance staffers stood at the top of a hill in the Walbridge fire burn zone and stared in admiration at the newest tool in their effort to speed recovery after the Waldbridge fire, clearing travel routes and access to properties.

A single operator at the controls of a towering timber harvester, a Sennebogen, made quick work of trees tagged as hazards for removal, using its long hydraulic arm to cut and stack sections of trunk and treetop in orderly roadside piles.

“Look at that. That is freaking awesome,” said Johannes Hoevertsz, the county’s transportation and public works director, as he watched the heavy equipment in operation for the first time along a stretch of Mill Creek Road west of Healdsburg. “Holy moly, man.”

County road crews and local contractors are already at work in areas scorched by the Walbridge and Meyers fires, where an estimated 1,000 burned trees along roadways pose dangers that warrant the trees’ removal, according to public works officials.

The mechanical timber harvesters employed by contractors handles about four hours of typical work for a sawyer with a chain saw in about 30 minutes, according to a foreman with Santa Rosa-based Atlas Tree & Landscape. The machinery also cuts down on the risk to workers, which is almost always high in the tree-cutting business, and can be even more perilous in burn zones.

“Something like this we would have never been able to do. This easily could have been a week, and the cleanup would take even longer because of the mess on the ground,” said Rob Houweling, the county’s roads operations manager, watching as the Sennebogen cut and deposited a hulking, 30-foot-tall bay tree. “I mean, how do you put a price on being able to grab it and set it down neatly?”

The county estimates that up to 25 miles of roads in the two burn zones will need such treatment and other infrastructure repairs, including 21 miles on the Walbridge fire that burned east of Healdsburg and north of Guerneville and 4 miles on the Meyers fire north of Jenner.

The most heavily impacted routes include Stewarts Point-Skaggs Springs Road, Wallace Creek Road, Sweetwater Springs Road, Mill Creek Road and Armstrong Woods Road, according to county public works officials.

The damage is extensive but not nearly as sprawling as after the wind-driven 2017 firestorm, when more than 90 miles of county right of way required repairs, or after the Kincade fire last year, when work was needed along about 75 miles of road, according to Hoevertsz.

Based on their latest inspections, public works officials expect the costs for the recovery work will come in between $4 million and $5 million. That is on par with the Kincade fire, which resulted in a $4.4 million price tag for the tree and road work. The 2017 fires resulted in about $13 million in damage to county infrastructure, Hoevertsz said.

“This is a game that we know, unfortunately,” said Supervisor James Gore, whose district takes in part of the Walbridge fire footprint. “There’s lot of severe destruction out there, but outside of that it’s heartening to see that we’re going to be able to handle this and be able to respond quickly with both our experience and also our resources. So this is not a time in our community for Pollyannaish optimism. It is a time for true resilience, which is grunt work.”

Once Cal Fire cleared road crews to enter the Walbridge burn zone late last week, public works officials were on the ground marking roadside trees roads deemed potential hazards. A pink spray-painted “R” meant they were tagged for removal. Crews with Pacific Gas & Electric and AT&T also had mobilized and were making rounds on the rural roads to repair downed or sagging power lines and restore power and telecommunication services.

A hazardous tree damaged in the Walbridge fire is marked for removal along Mill Creek Road near Healdsburg on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. (Christopher Chung / The Press Democrat)
A hazardous tree damaged in the Walbridge fire is marked for removal along Mill Creek Road near Healdsburg on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. (Christopher Chung / The Press Democrat)

The county has completed tree removal in the area impacted by the Meyers fire, which burned 2,360 acres near the Sonoma Coast and was declared fully contained Wednesday. That work involved the more standard fleet of motorized lifts and workers with chain saws, with the charred wood and brush left along the roadside for future pick up.

The Walbridge fire, at 54,940 acres and 87% containment Wednesday, will take several more days of tree removal before crews transition to erosion control measures and replacement of damaged signs, thousands of feet of guardrail and a few plastic culverts melted in the fire. Crews will then shift to patchwork repairs on roads that have been chewed up by heavy equipment and fire engine traffic.

Firefighters remain active along the perimeter and inside the burn zone, where they are working to put out hot spots and address other hazards, including downed trees and stumps that continue to burn.

“When you have a tree that dies and the stump is rotting, it will burn down," said Cal Fire Division Chief Ben Nicholls. "The surface fire will ignite the stump and after the stump is consumed, it continues to burn down the decaying root like a wick. It may be out of sight for months on end, then with the right burning conditions or wind, that can come back to life and cast embers into nearby vegetation.”

The roadwork and related repairs will extend into the start of next year, Hoevertsz said. That includes returning to deal with the hundreds of downed trees that may either be burned this winter provided the county can team up with willing landowners, or be hauled away and chipped for mulch.

Public works officials stressed that they are selective about which trees are deemed hazardous and must come down. Past fires have also imposed a clear lesson: That it is better to lean toward removal rather than having to come back a year or two later for trees that were at first passed over but have become a danger — and have to be removed on the county dime after federal emergency funds are tapped out.

Houweling, who is overseeing the bulk of the recovery work, shared some of the case-by-case calculus — or, more to the point, geometry — that goes into such decisions.

“If I think it’s going to fall away from the road, I’m going to walk away from it, because my road is safe,” Houweling said. “But what looks to be OK can be burnt out at the bottom and you don’t see it. I’ve got the opportunity to take it down and clean it up and just not have to worry about it and go, ‘God, I hope it doesn’t fall,’ right?”

Repeat experiences with catastrophic fires in three of the past four seasons have helped county crews to be faster and more cost efficient with such work. The use of several timber harvesters in the Walbridge burn area will speed this recovery, they say, and set a new baseline for the next time.

“I hate to say it, but the next fire, we’ll be even better,” Hoevertsz said. “Not in 2020, please. We’ve still got two months to go.”

Staff Writer Lori A. Carter contributed to this report. You can reach Staff Writer Kevin Fixler at 707-521-5336 or kevin.fixler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kfixler.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine