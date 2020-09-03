Sonoma County road crews begin fire recovery with tree, erosion work in burn zones

Sonoma County road and maintenance staffers stood at the top of a hill in the Walbridge fire burn zone and stared in admiration at the newest tool in their effort to speed recovery after the Waldbridge fire, clearing travel routes and access to properties.

A single operator at the controls of a towering timber harvester, a Sennebogen, made quick work of trees tagged as hazards for removal, using its long hydraulic arm to cut and stack sections of trunk and treetop in orderly roadside piles.

“Look at that. That is freaking awesome,” said Johannes Hoevertsz, the county’s transportation and public works director, as he watched the heavy equipment in operation for the first time along a stretch of Mill Creek Road west of Healdsburg. “Holy moly, man.”

County road crews and local contractors are already at work in areas scorched by the Walbridge and Meyers fires, where an estimated 1,000 burned trees along roadways pose dangers that warrant the trees’ removal, according to public works officials.

The mechanical timber harvesters employed by contractors handles about four hours of typical work for a sawyer with a chain saw in about 30 minutes, according to a foreman with Santa Rosa-based Atlas Tree & Landscape. The machinery also cuts down on the risk to workers, which is almost always high in the tree-cutting business, and can be even more perilous in burn zones.

“Something like this we would have never been able to do. This easily could have been a week, and the cleanup would take even longer because of the mess on the ground,” said Rob Houweling, the county’s roads operations manager, watching as the Sennebogen cut and deposited a hulking, 30-foot-tall bay tree. “I mean, how do you put a price on being able to grab it and set it down neatly?”

The county estimates that up to 25 miles of roads in the two burn zones will need such treatment and other infrastructure repairs, including 21 miles on the Walbridge fire that burned east of Healdsburg and north of Guerneville and 4 miles on the Meyers fire north of Jenner.

The most heavily impacted routes include Stewarts Point-Skaggs Springs Road, Wallace Creek Road, Sweetwater Springs Road, Mill Creek Road and Armstrong Woods Road, according to county public works officials.

The damage is extensive but not nearly as sprawling as after the wind-driven 2017 firestorm, when more than 90 miles of county right of way required repairs, or after the Kincade fire last year, when work was needed along about 75 miles of road, according to Hoevertsz.

Based on their latest inspections, public works officials expect the costs for the recovery work will come in between $4 million and $5 million. That is on par with the Kincade fire, which resulted in a $4.4 million price tag for the tree and road work. The 2017 fires resulted in about $13 million in damage to county infrastructure, Hoevertsz said.

“This is a game that we know, unfortunately,” said Supervisor James Gore, whose district takes in part of the Walbridge fire footprint. “There’s lot of severe destruction out there, but outside of that it’s heartening to see that we’re going to be able to handle this and be able to respond quickly with both our experience and also our resources. So this is not a time in our community for Pollyannaish optimism. It is a time for true resilience, which is grunt work.”

Once Cal Fire cleared road crews to enter the Walbridge burn zone late last week, public works officials were on the ground marking roadside trees roads deemed potential hazards. A pink spray-painted “R” meant they were tagged for removal. Crews with Pacific Gas & Electric and AT&T also had mobilized and were making rounds on the rural roads to repair downed or sagging power lines and restore power and telecommunication services.

A hazardous tree damaged in the Walbridge fire is marked for removal along Mill Creek Road near Healdsburg on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. (Christopher Chung / The Press Democrat)

The county has completed tree removal in the area impacted by the Meyers fire, which burned 2,360 acres near the Sonoma Coast and was declared fully contained Wednesday. That work involved the more standard fleet of motorized lifts and workers with chain saws, with the charred wood and brush left along the roadside for future pick up.

The Walbridge fire, at 54,940 acres and 87% containment Wednesday, will take several more days of tree removal before crews transition to erosion control measures and replacement of damaged signs, thousands of feet of guardrail and a few plastic culverts melted in the fire. Crews will then shift to patchwork repairs on roads that have been chewed up by heavy equipment and fire engine traffic.