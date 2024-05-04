Kids showcase their creations at 21st annual Robotics Challenge

The 21st Annual Sonoma County Robotics Challenge, Saturday, May 4, 2024 at Elsie Allen High School in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2024

Kenwood School teammates Jimmy Larson, left, and Jacob Tenorio took the title of the drag racing competition during the 21st Annual Sonoma County Robotics Challenge, Saturday, May 4, 2024 at Elsie Allen High School in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2024

Esteban Rueckert, middle left, and teammate Ruben Garcia of Luther Burbank School celebrate a win over Wesley Blomseth of Penngrove Elementary School, middle right, during the 21st Annual Sonoma County Robotics Challenge, Saturday, May 4, 2024 at Elsie Allen High School in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2024

Fin Jackson, top, and Ruan Vora of Austin Creek Elementary School celebrate a win during the drag racing competition of the 21st Annual Sonoma County Robotics Challenge, Saturday, May 4, 2024 at Elsie Allen High School in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2024

Edin Vander Vennet waits with her Sequoia Elementary School team for the Capture the Flag competition during the 21st Annual Sonoma County Robotics Challenge, Saturday, May 4, 2024 at Elsie Allen High School in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2024

The 21st Annual Sonoma County Robotics Challenge, Saturday, May 4, 2024 at Elsie Allen High School in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2024

Kaylin Gerke and Mia Periotore of Hillcrest Elementary School makes last minute repairs in the Capture the Flag vehicle during the 21st Annual Sonoma County Robotics Challenge, Saturday, May 4, 2024 at Elsie Allen High School in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2024

A record number of Sonoma County schools participated in the 21st annual Sonoma County Robotics Challenge on Saturday, with 462 students in grades 4 through 8 from 28 schools showing up at Elsie Allen High School to demonstrate their robot creations and innovations (one Marin County school took part also).

Organized by the Sonoma County Office of Education, the event encourages students to apply mathematics, science, engineering, critical thinking, teamwork, and oral presentation skills through robotics activities. Teams design and program robots to compete in seven different challenges, including Capture the Flag, Bull in a China Shop and Sumo.

“It put the children’s intelligence outside of themselves into the robot through doing this design and coding,” said Rick Phelan, who has directed the event for 21 years. “Every year it’s like, ‘Wow, these kids are great.’ And they came through again.”

This year’s winner of the coveted overall Golden Propeller Head award: Adele Harrison Middle School in Sonoma.

The competition was judged by engineers from Keysight Technologies and students and faculty from Sonoma State University’s engineering program.