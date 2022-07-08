Sonoma County rolls out upgraded system for residents to report and track non-emergency service requests

From reporting downed trees to pointing out abandoned vehicles, residents in unincorporated areas of Sonoma County have a new tool to share and track non-emergency concerns with the county.

SoCo Connect, formerly SoCo Report It, allows residents to make work requests for the Department of Transportation and Public Works and Permit Sonoma through an online portal and mobile app.

According to county officials, SoCo Connect has all the functionality of SoCo Report It for submitting reports, sending photos and monitoring progress, while offering new features, including one that allows submissions in either English or Spanish. The system also will soon give users the ability to submit information requests in addition to standard work requests.

County residents can download SoCo Connect for free from Google Play and Apple stores, or access the system through the county’s website, and create an account to report issues including roadside debris, potholes, streetlight and traffic signal problems and other county code compliance issues.

Community members who currently use the SoCo Report It app on an iPhone should have received an automatic update and do not need to take additional steps. Those who currently use the SoCo Report It app on an Android smartphone will need to download the new SoCo Connect app.

“SoCo Connect is an essential, modern service for Sonoma County that will help facilitate a rapid response to requests from our community members,” James Gore, chair of the Board of Supervisors, said in a statement. “It promotes civic engagement, performance measurement, and transparency in local government. But technology solutions only work if we use them, so we’re encouraging all community members to get involved and download the app.”

For more information, go to sonomacountyca.citysourced.com.