The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will consider revisions to its camping ordinance that paves the way for agencies to enforce restrictions on overnight stays in public areas.

The discussion follows a September meeting when the board supported a series of changes to the ordinance but instructed staff to return with updates, including maps outlining where the rules would apply in relation to waterways and flood zones.

Sonoma County, like much of California, has grappled with widespread homelessness and has struggled to clear unsanctioned camps across the region only to have them reappear weeks or months later, sometimes in the same place.

The Joe Rodota Trail leading between Santa Rosa and Sebastopol has been a chronic flashpoint in that repeated cycle.

The revision contains few changes to the rules proposed in the fall, said Matthew Lilligren, deputy county counsel, who has worked on the policy.

Changes before the board Tuesday would move the area where overnight stays are prohibited to within 25 feet of a public building’s entrance or exit and 50 feet from a residence and within 25 feet of a shelter, safe parking or service hub for homeless people.

Other regulations include: a ban on camping on public property from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. and near certain areas, including in public buildings; within any county park where camping is prohibited; within a high-fire severity zone; within 100 feet of a day care facility, playground or school; on any public highway; and near waterways.

“The real goal for all these exempt areas is to limit camping near some areas that would be inconsistent with public camping,” said Lilligren said.

The changes would only apply to county-owned property and the unincorporated area of Sonoma County, said Lilligren.

The board’s initial September vote required a second vote to officially adopt the ordinance, which the board did not take. Now, it could choose to move forward with the ordinance as revised last year, or follow county staff’s recommendation to reintroduce the ordinance with the new changes, Lilligren said.

The rules seek to bring the county into compliance with Martin v. City of Boise, a 2019 appellate court ruling that protected people’s right to sleep on public property when shelter space is not available.

The court case prompted Sonoma County to essentially pause enforcement of its current ordinance while determining how to align with the appellate ruling, Lilligren said.

“Part of that was seeing what works and what didn’t work in other jurisdictions,” said Lilligren.

You can reach Staff Writer Emma Murphy at 707-521-5228 or emma.murphy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MurphReports.