Sonoma County, Santa Rosa, among public entities suing PG&E for 2019 Kincade fire damage

Sonoma County, Santa Rosa and six other cities and public agencies on Tuesday sued PG&E, accusing the utility of negligence in causing the Kincade fire last year and seeking damages that could exceed $100 million.

The 42-page complaint, filed in Sonoma County Superior Court, also includes claims by Windsor, Cloverdale and Healdsburg, as well as the Agricultural Preservation and Open Space District, Sonoma Water and the Sonoma County Community Development Commission.

The suit does not cite specific damages, but attorney John Fiske, representing the plaintiffs, said damages likely will exceed $100 million for loss of public resources, including land and roads.

The Kincade fire, which started on Oct. 23, 2019 in hills northeast of Geyserville, burned nearly 78,000 acres over a 13-day period, destroying 374 structures and causing four injuries. More than 185,000 people were evacuated.

Cal Fire announced in July that a nine-month investigation determined a high-voltage PG&E transmission line in The Geysers geothermal area sparked the Kincade fire.

The agency’s report was handed to the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office and not released to the public.

“While we are continuing to conduct our own investigation into the events that led to the Kincade Fire, PG&E does not have access to Cal Fire’s report, or any of the physical evidence that was collected as part of their investigation,” PG&E spokeswoman Lynsey Paulo said in an email.

The transmission tower in question was inspected multiple times in 2019, with inspectors climbing the tower and reviewing aerial photographs taken by a drone, she said.

“All issues that were identified on the tower in question were resolved prior to the Kincade Fire with the exception of one, which related to the painting of the tower,” she said.

PG&E remains “focused on reducing wildfire risk across our service area while also limiting the scope and duration of public safety power shutoffs,” Paulo said.

